Scott Harris Explains Why Tigers Put Kevin McGonigle on Opening Day Roster

The decision to include Kevin McGonigle on the Opening Day roster wasn’t made lightly by the Detroit Tigers.

On Wednesday, president of baseball operations Scott Harris offered a detailed explanation of why the organization ultimately chose to bring the 21-year-old straight to the big leagues.

Performance and Readiness Drove the Decision

According to Harris (Via Evan Petzold), the Tigers focused on two key questions when evaluating McGonigle’s roster case.

“The determining factors for us when considering him for the Opening Day roster were, one, can he make us better, and two, is he ready developmentally for this jump? I think his performance in games in Lakeland, and especially the work that we saw behind the scenes, convinced us that the answer to those two questions was yes, so he’s here.”

McGonigle’s strong spring performance, combined with his preparation away from game action, gave the Tigers confidence that he could handle the leap.

Skill Set Built for Early Success

Harris pointed to specific traits that made McGonigle stand out.

“We think his command of the strike zone, his ability to execute a game plan at the plate and his ability to help us defensively are going to insulate him from some of the struggles that young players see.”

Those foundational skills, particularly his approach at the plate, helped separate him from other young prospects.

Realistic Expectations for a 21-Year-Old

While the Tigers believe McGonigle is ready, Harris made it clear the organization understands there may be growing pains.

“I will say, we shouldn’t be surprised if there are growing pains here. He’s 21 years old. He’s going to be in the big leagues. We just trust him mentally and physically to be able to fight through some of the adjustment period here.”

Rather than expecting immediate stardom, Detroit is prioritizing long-term development while allowing McGonigle to learn at the highest level.

No Pressure to Be the Savior

Harris also emphasized that McGonigle is not being asked to carry the team.

“The other factor is, you think about us as an organization right now, we don’t need him to be the savior. We don’t need him to carry us. We just need him to help us. This roster is pretty darn good with him or without him. We just think it’s better with him on it. That’s why he’s here.”

That mindset could be key in allowing McGonigle to settle in and contribute without added pressure.

Bottom Line

The Tigers believe McGonigle makes them better right now and is ready for the challenge.

Now, the next step begins as one of baseball’s top prospects takes the field on Opening Day.