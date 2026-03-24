A.J. Hinch Gives Latest on Kevin McGonigle Opening Day Verdict

The Detroit Tigers are down to the wire on one of their biggest roster decisions of the spring, and it involves top prospect Kevin McGonigle.

With Opening Day against the San Diego Padres set for Thursday, manager A. J. Hinch made it clear that no final decision has been made.

“We haven’t made any decision yet,” Hinch said via the Detroit Free Press.

Decision Expected Soon

The Tigers are expected to finalize their roster after Wednesday’s workout at Petco Park, just ahead of MLB’s deadline to submit Opening Day rosters.

And according to Hinch, the situation is coming down to the final moments.

“It’s coming down to the wire,” Hinch said. “We have a number of roster decisions to make. I have a lot of conversations to have. He’s put himself in a position to factor in.”

McGonigle Making His Case

McGonigle, 21, has been one of the most talked-about players in camp, and for good reason.

Across 21 spring games, he has hit:

.250 (13-for-45)

3 home runs

13 walks

10 strikeouts

More importantly, he has impressed the coaching staff with his elite swing decisions and overall approach at the plate.

Hinch also revealed that McGonigle has been asking about his status, but the message from the staff has remained consistent.

“I keep telling him, ‘Control what you can control,’ which is … continue to put his best foot forward,” Hinch said. “He’s been incredible this spring, both on the field and how he’s dealt with all of this attention and all of this curiosity around where he’s going to be on Opening Day.”

The Bigger Picture

There’s more at play than just performance.

If McGonigle makes the Opening Day roster and goes on to win American League Rookie of the Year, the Tigers would receive a valuable draft pick.

On the flip side, keeping him in Triple-A Toledo for a short stint could give Detroit an extra year of team control—a factor that often comes into play across MLB.

But Hinch insists that hasn’t been part of the conversation.

“We haven’t talked about it once,” Hinch said. “Every organization knows the benefits for one team, whoever has the Rookie of the Year, but that has not factored into my conversations with the [front] office. It’s been all about winning – if he can help us win and give us the best chance to win the [AL] Central and beyond. And that’s why he still in camp.”

Final Call Coming Soon

With the clock ticking, a decision is imminent.

“We’ll take as much time as we need,” Hinch said. “But clearly, the decision is coming pretty soon.”

For now, the Tigers—and their fans—remain in wait mode as one of baseball’s top prospects sits on the brink of either breaking camp with the big-league club or starting his journey just one step away in Toledo.