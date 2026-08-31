Kevin McGonigle Passes Al Kaline in Detroit Tigers History

Kevin McGonigle’s rookie season has already forced his name into some impressive conversations.

On Sunday, the Detroit Tigers rookie moved past one of the biggest names in franchise history.

McGonigle collected his 140th hit of the season during Detroit’s 6-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers at Comerica Park, moving him past Hall of Famer Al Kaline, who recorded 139 hits during his 1954 rookie season.

For a 22-year-old who has spent much of his first full Major League season looking remarkably comfortable against big-league pitching, it was another significant milestone.

McGonigle Moves Ahead of Mr. Tiger

Kaline’s 1954 season came when he was only 19 years old. He played 138 games, batting .276 with 139 hits, 18 doubles, three triples and four home runs.

That season was only the beginning.

Kaline went on to collect 3,007 career hits, win 10 Gold Gloves, make 18 All-Star teams and eventually earn induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Nobody is asking McGonigle to become the next Al Kaline.

That would be a fairly unreasonable assignment.

But anytime a Tigers rookie passes a number attached to Mr. Tiger, it deserves attention.

McGonigle’s 140th hit came on an RBI single in the fourth inning Sunday, accounting for Detroit’s only run in a game dominated by Dodgers starter Tyler Glasnow. It was one of only two Tigers hits in the 6-1 loss.

The result was disappointing.

The history was not.

Historic Rookie Season Keeps Growing

This is hardly the first time McGonigle has appeared next to a franchise benchmark this season.

Earlier in the year, he became the first player in Tigers history to record at least 45 hits and 24 walks through his first 40 Major League games, another indication that his offensive profile was unusual long before the season reached August.

McGonigle was already making Tigers history through his first 40 games

His combination of contact ability, strike-zone control and developing power has also kept him squarely in the American League Rookie of the Year conversation throughout the season.

McGonigle has been at the center of the AL Rookie of the Year race for months

MLB highlighted McGonigle’s advanced approach earlier this season, noting his elite bat-to-ball ability, low chase rate and unusual plate discipline for such a young hitter.

Those traits have allowed him to remain productive even as he experiences the inevitable ups and downs of his first full Major League season.

Another Name Added to McGonigle’s Growing List

The timing of the milestone also says something about McGonigle.

He had been fighting through one of his quieter stretches of the season before delivering Saturday’s walk-off hit against Los Angeles. A day later, he drove home Detroit’s only run and officially moved beyond Kaline’s rookie hit total.

There is still plenty of McGonigle’s rookie season remaining.

That means 140 is not the final number.

And while passing Kaline in one statistical category does not predict what the next decade will look like, it provides another reminder of just how productive McGonigle has been from the moment he arrived.

The Tigers have spent years searching for young position players capable of becoming long-term building blocks.

McGonigle is increasingly making that conversation pretty simple.

At 22 years old, he has already passed Al Kaline in one corner of the Tigers record book.

Now he gets to keep adding to it.