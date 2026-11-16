The Louisville Slugger Silver Slugger winners are revealed Tuesday, Nov. 17, and three Detroit Tigers are among the finalists. Rookie Kevin McGonigle is up at two different positions, outfielder Riley Greene is going for a second straight award, and catcher Dillon Dingler is a first-time finalist.

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Sep 23, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle (7) hits a double in the third inning against the Washington Nationals at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Kevin McGonigle’s Better Shot Is Not at Shortstop

At shortstop, McGonigle has to get past Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals and Zach Neto of the Los Angeles Angels. That is a hard room. The second ballot is the friendlier one: FanSided’s finalist list also has him in the American League utility group, next to Sam Antonacci of the Chicago White Sox and Ezequiel Duran of the Texas Rangers. Motor City Bengals, which laid out the two-position angle first, reads it the same way: less of a shot at shortstop, a much better one at utility.

He qualifies at utility because of how Detroit used him all year. The BBWAA’s voting release has him splitting the season almost evenly between shortstop, 675 2/3 innings over 96 games, and third base, 644 innings over 94 games, with five more games at designated hitter.

Kevin McGonigle’s Rookie Numbers

McGonigle played 156 games and hit .278 with 18 home runs and 72 RBIs, along with 12 stolen bases on 16 attempts, according to his ESPN player page. His on-base percentage was .376, his slugging percentage was .430 and his OPS was .806. His 7.1 wins above replacement led the American League. He turned 22 in August, and he has already won American League Rookie of the Year, taking 28 of 30 first-place votes.

A Win Would Put Him on a Short Rookie List

Motor City Bengals counts just 17 rookies who have won a Silver Slugger since the award was introduced in 1980, so a win Tuesday would add McGonigle to that group. Rookies have been showing up on it lately. Nick Kurtz won at first base for the Athletics in his debut season, per MLB.com’s 2025 winners list, and Motor City Bengals traces the run back through Jackson Merrill, Gunnar Henderson and Julio Rodriguez.

Riley Greene and Dillon Dingler Have Cases Too

Greene won his first Silver Slugger in 2025 with 36 home runs, 111 RBIs and a .493 slugging percentage, MLB.com’s winners page shows. He was the first Tigers outfielder to take one since J.D. Martinez in 2015 and Detroit’s first winner of any kind since Miguel Cabrera in 2016. A second award Tuesday would make it back-to-back. His power came down this year, 21 home runs and 75 RBIs by Motor City Bengals’ count, and he is one of nine American League outfield finalists for three awards.

Dingler, who just won his second straight Gold Glove, is up against Royals rookie Carter Jensen at catcher, and Motor City Bengals makes him the favorite there.

The winners are announced at 6 p.m. ET Tuesday on FanSided’s The Baseball Insiders podcast, broadcast from the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory in Louisville, Kentucky.