Kevin McGonigle Joins Ted Williams in Rare Rookie History

Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle is the runaway favorite to win the American League Rookie of the Year Award for the 2026 MLB season. At just 22 years old, he is already making a major impact at the MLB level.

In 139 games this season, McGonigle is hitting .271 with 15 home runs, 60 RBIs and a .372 on-base percentage, according to ESPN. He has also stolen 12 bases in 15 attempts, and in July he was named to the American League All-Star team as a reserve shortstop.

Kevin McGonigle Joins Ted Williams on a 90-Year List

The home runs, RBIs and stolen bases are not the numbers that put McGonigle in the record book. He has walked 85 times this season and scored 88 runs, and that combination is what almost nobody does as a rookie.

Chris McCosky of The Detroit News, who covers the Tigers, posted the note on X:

How about this one from the Peter Chase Files: …Kevin McGonigle has 85 walks and 88 runs scored, making him one of 10 MLB players in the last 90 years to reach those totals in their rookie season … The list is bookended by McGonigle and Ted Williams in 1939.

Ted Williams Set the Bar in 1939

Ted Williams broke in with the Boston Red Sox in 1939 and played four seasons before military service cost him 1943, 1944 and 1945. He returned to Boston in 1946 and played through 1960, and he finished with a Hall of Fame career. Landing on any list that ends with his name is worth noticing.

The Final Weeks of a Rookie Season

Detroit sits at 65-78 and is fading out of the Wild Card race, so what McGonigle does over the last few weeks is the reason to keep watching. Fewer than 20 games remain, and his final line will set the baseline for a career the Tigers expect to build around.