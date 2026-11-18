The Detroit Tigers are going to have to pay Kevin McGonigle even more money, and something tells me they won’t be complaining about it. Following a sensational rookie season, the 22-year-old infielder has officially earned an additional $3 million in future salary thanks to several performance incentives built into his contract.

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According to The Detroit News, McGonigle activated three separate escalators in the eight-year, $150 million extension he signed with Detroit in April. The bonuses increase his salary by $1 million annually during the final three seasons of his deal, bringing its current reported value to $153 million.

And if McGonigle continues playing like he did in 2026, that number could climb even higher.

Sep 23, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle (7) celebrates after hitting a double in the third inning against the Washington Nationals at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

How Kevin McGonigle Earned His $3 Million Raise

McGonigle’s remarkable rookie campaign included an American League Rookie of the Year Award, an All-Star selection, a Silver Slugger Award, and a seventh-place finish in AL MVP voting. Three of those accomplishments triggered salary escalators that will increase his pay during the 2032, 2033, and 2034 seasons.

According to the contract details reported by The Detroit News, the raises break down as follows:

Seventh place in AL MVP voting: $500,000 annually for three seasons ($1.5 million total).

$500,000 annually for three seasons ($1.5 million total). 2026 All-Star selection: $250,000 annually for three seasons ($750,000 total).

$250,000 annually for three seasons ($750,000 total). 2026 Silver Slugger Award: $250,000 annually for three seasons ($750,000 total).

That adds up to $3 million in additional guaranteed salary over the final three years of McGonigle’s contract. His scheduled salaries for those seasons have increased from $23 million to $24 million each year.

The latest increase came after McGonigle was named an American League Silver Slugger winner on Tuesday, joining fellow Tigers Dillon Dingler and Riley Greene in receiving the prestigious offensive award. Detroit led Major League Baseball with three Silver Slugger winners in 2026.

Kevin McGonigle’s Tigers Contract Could Reach $160 Million

When the Tigers announced McGonigle’s eight-year extension in April, the organization guaranteed him $150 million through the 2034 season. The agreement also included performance-based escalators that could eventually push the total value to $160 million.

Those incentives mean McGonigle could receive as much as $25 million in 2032, $26 million in 2033, and $28 million in 2034. With $3 million in raises already earned, another $7 million in potential increases remains available under the reported contract structure.

Of course, the Tigers aren’t paying him an extra $3 million immediately. The additional money will be distributed through his salaries during the final three years of the contract.

For Detroit, that’s a pretty good problem to have. The Tigers committed to McGonigle before he had completed his first Major League season, and his performance has already provided plenty of reasons to feel confident about that investment.

Historic Rookie Season Continues Paying Off

McGonigle finished the 2026 regular season batting .278 with 18 home runs, 72 RBIs, and a .376 on-base percentage. His ability to control the strike zone was particularly impressive, as he drew 95 walks during his first full Major League campaign.

Those numbers helped him capture the American League Rookie of the Year Award in a landslide vote. He received 28 of 30 first-place votes while establishing himself as one of the most exciting young hitters in baseball.

His rookie success also provided Detroit with another important benefit, as the Rookie of the Year award earned the Tigers an additional selection following the first round of the 2027 MLB Draft. That gives president of baseball operations Scott Harris another valuable opportunity to add talent to the organization.

McGonigle has already established himself as a cornerstone of Detroit’s future, and the Tigers have him under contract through 2034. His rookie season cost the organization another $3 million, but considering what he accomplished, that looks like money well spent.