Watch: Kevin McGonigle Rips Single in Detroit Tigers Grapefruit Opener

Kevin McGonigle wasted no time showing why he’s considered one of the best prospects in baseball.

Batting second and starting at shortstop, the Detroit Tigers’ top prospect delivered a loud first impression in Saturday’s Grapefruit League opener against the New York Yankees at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.

In the first inning, McGonigle jumped on a 100.5 mph four-seam fastball, lining a sharp single into left field. He later crossed the plate after a defensive miscue two batters later, giving Detroit early momentum.

Kevin McGoingle gets the first hit for the Tigers in the spring, a sharp single to left. pic.twitter.com/nHWkfKm9Pe — Tigers ML Report (@tigersMLreport) February 21, 2026

McGonigle’s second trip to the plate resulted in a soft lineout to right field before his day ended early, as he was pinch-hit for in the fifth inning — a typical spring training move designed to spread reps across the roster.

Still, the swing told the story.

Facing elite velocity in his first official spring training at-bat, McGonigle showed the advanced bat-to-ball skills and calm approach that have fast-tracked him into Detroit’s long-term infield plans.