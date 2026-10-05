Kevin McGonigle Should Stay At Shortstop, Not Third Base

Detroit Tigers infielder Kevin McGonigle split his rookie season between shortstop and third base. He played 644 innings at third base and 675.2 innings at shortstop in 2026, and the Tigers have to decide this winter which one of those is his job.

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The Defensive Numbers Cut Both Ways

Brandon Day of Bless You Boys ran the two main defensive systems on McGonigle and found they disagree:

“Sports Info Solutions liked his defense just fine, crediting him with +8 defensive runs saved (DRS) at third base, and +2 DRS as a shortstop. That’s pretty good work. Statcast’s player and ball tracking saw things differently. By outs above average (OAA), McGonigle scored a -2 OAA at third base, and a -1 OAA as a shortstop. Overall, Statcast gives him a -1 fielding runs value (FRV) as a third baseman, and a neutral 0 FRV at the shortstop position. Despite the technology, there is always some subjectivity in evaluating and projecting defense.”

Only one of those systems prefers him at third base. DRS has him six runs better there; Statcast has him slightly worse there than at shortstop. That is a split, not a verdict, and it is not a strong enough reason to keep moving a 22-year-old around the infield.

The Roster Math Points To Shortstop

Hao-Yu Lee is going to be the Tigers’ second baseman, and it appears as if Spencer Torkelson is going to be the first baseman for the long term. At shortstop in 2026, John Peck and Javier Baez both played games there, and so did McGonigle.

For now, McGonigle is listed as the top Tigers player at third base and Peck is listed as the Tigers shortstop. It feels as if McGonigle should be the long-term shortstop for Detroit. Peck does not have the upside McGonigle does, and the Tigers might move off Baez in the offseason.

Kevin McGonigle’s Bat Belongs At Shortstop

At just 22 years old, he played in 156 games during the 2026 MLB season for the Tigers. McGonigle had a .278 batting average with 18 home runs and 72 RBIs, along with 12 stolen bases on 16 attempts. His on-base percentage was .376, his slugging percentage was .430, and his OPS was .806. His 7.1 wins above replacement at Baseball Reference led the American League. A bat like that is worth more at shortstop than it is at third base.

Peck should be more of a role player for the Tigers than an everyday player at shortstop. Third base might be the position in the infield that Detroit has to address in the offseason. Colt Keith will also return next season, and he could be the starting third baseman.