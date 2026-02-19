Top Prospect Kevin McGonigle to Start Detroit Tigers Grapefruit League Opener

The Detroit Tigers are wasting no time giving fans an early look at one of baseball’s top prospects.

According to manager A.J. Hinch, Kevin McGonigle will start at shortstop in Detroit’s first spring training game on Saturday, marking a notable moment early in camp.

McGonigle, widely regarded as one of the best young infield prospects in the sport, has already drawn attention this spring after being grouped with big-league infielders during early workouts at TigerTown. Now, Hinch is backing that confidence with game action.

While the start does not signal an Opening Day decision, it does underscore how highly the organization views McGonigle’s readiness and versatility. The 21-year-old has experience across the infield and is viewed internally as a cornerstone piece of Detroit’s long-term plans.

Spring training lineups often prioritize evaluation over results, but handing McGonigle the shortstop job in Game 1 is a clear message: the Tigers want to see how he looks against big-league competition, and they want to see it right away.

For fans eager to glimpse the future of Detroit’s infield, Saturday just became must-watch spring baseball.