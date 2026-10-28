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Detroit Tigers’ Kevin McGonigle Wins Another Major Award

Kevin McGonigle Rookie of the Year
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The awards keep coming for Detroit Tigers rising star Kevin McGonigle, and his latest recognition might be one of the most meaningful yet.

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On Wednesday, October 28, the 22-year-old was named the 2026 American League Outstanding Rookie as part of the MLB Players Choice Awards. Unlike the traditional Rookie of the Year award, this honor is voted on by fellow Major League players.

McGonigle beat out Cleveland Guardians pitcher Parker Messick and Chicago White Sox slugger Munetaka Murakami for the prestigious recognition.

Detroit Tigers infielder Kevin McGonigle (7) prepares to bat against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Comerica Park in Detroit on
Detroit Tigers infielder Kevin McGonigle (7) prepares to bat against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Comerica Park in Detroit on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Kevin McGonigle Adds Another Award to Remarkable Rookie Season

McGonigle certainly earned the respect of his peers after putting together one of the most impressive rookie campaigns in Tigers history.

In 156 games, he batted .278 with 18 home runs, 72 RBIs, 97 runs scored, and a .806 OPS. He also collected 168 hits and drew 95 walks, showcasing remarkable plate discipline for such a young player.

As we previously reported, McGonigle was also named The Sporting News American League Rookie of the Year.

The recognition follows a season in which McGonigle rewrote the Tigers’ rookie record book, surpassing Harvey Kuenn’s 73-year-old franchise mark for times reaching base.

Now, McGonigle will turn his attention to the Baseball Writers’ Association of America Rookie of the Year Award, which will be announced November 9. A victory would also earn Detroit an additional draft pick.

For a Tigers team looking to bounce back in 2027, McGonigle has already established himself as a cornerstone of the franchise.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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