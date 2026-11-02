The Detroit Lions defeated the Minnesota Vikings 19-15 on Sunday, but the final score took a backseat to a frightening moment in the fourth quarter. Lions linebacker Jack Campbell suffered a serious-looking injury that required him to be carted off the field, leaving his teammates visibly shaken. The emotional scene also affected players on the Vikings’ sideline, serving as a powerful reminder that some things are bigger than football. Following the game, players from both teams spoke about Campbell’s injury and the impact it had on everyone at Ford Field.

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Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell speaks about Jack Campbell

After the game, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell spoke with reporters. The first thing he said during his presser was, “Want to start out and just mention we’re all thinking and praying for Jack Campbell. I asked Dan after the game if he had any update. He didn’t have much of one, but it’s definitely something that you hate seeing. Super competitive NFC North game. Still hard to talk about the result when you see something like that. “

Thoughts and prayers for Jack Campbell 💜 pic.twitter.com/TXvWDla7RO — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 1, 2026

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) celebrates a play against Green Bay Packers during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Jack Campbell was carted off the field in the fourth quarter for the Lions against the Vikings

In the fourth quarter, Campbell made a tackle on Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson and suffered a serious injury on the play.

After making a tackle, Campbell was unable to get up on his own power and received attention from medical staff on the field before being carted off.

He was transported to a local hospital, the team announced.

After the game was over, the Detroit Lions head coach, Dan Campbell gave an update on where things stand with Campbell.

Dan Campbell says Jack Campbell was breathing and alert when he left the stadium but had no further updates. — Al Karsten (@FootballGuy_Al) November 1, 2026

Entering the game on Sunday, Campbell led the team with 54 tackles. He recorded three more tackles on Sunday before leaving the game with a serious injury.