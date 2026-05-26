Detroit Lions Urged to Reunite With Familiar Veteran Offensive Lineman

The Detroit Lions have spent the past two offseasons carefully reshaping one of the NFL’s best offensive lines, but one analyst believes there may still be room for a familiar face to return.

Veteran guard Kevin Zeitler has once again emerged as a potential fit for Detroit after becoming a free agent following his stint with the Tennessee Titans.

According to Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay, the Lions should consider reaching back out to the longtime NFL lineman as they continue preparing for the 2026 season.

On paper, the idea makes plenty of sense.

The Lions offensive line simply looked different without Zeitler’s reliability and physicality last season.

Kevin Zeitler Would Bring Experience and Stability

Zeitler has quietly built one of the most respected careers among offensive linemen in the NFL.

The 36 year old veteran has logged more than 14,000 career snaps while playing for six different franchises, earning All Pro honors and establishing himself as one of football’s steadiest interior blockers.

When he was in Detroit during the 2024 season, he quickly became an important part of the offensive line’s success and locker room culture.

There is little doubt he could still help a contender.

For a team with Super Bowl aspirations and a win now mentality, adding another proven veteran presence would certainly carry some appeal.

The Lions’ Philosophy Appears to Be Moving in a Different Direction

At the same time, Detroit’s offseason approach strongly suggests the organization is prioritizing youth along the offensive line.

General manager Brad Holmes has spent the past year reshaping the unit with younger and more affordable options. The Lions used a second-round pick on Tate Ratledge and later selected Blake Miller in the first round as part of their long-term plan up front.

Detroit also signed Cade Mays in free agency while continuing to develop younger pieces already on the roster.

The message has been pretty clear.

The Lions are attempting to build sustained offensive line depth for the future rather than relying on aging veterans nearing the end of their careers.

Christian Mahogany’s Role Complicates Things Further

Another reason a Zeitler reunion feels unlikely is the emergence of Christian Mahogany.

The former 2024 draft pick is expected to take on a major role entering his third NFL season and second year as a starter. Detroit clearly believes Mahogany still has substantial upside, and giving those reps to a 36 year old veteran may not align with the organization’s long term vision.

At this point, Detroit appears committed to seeing whether its younger linemen can fully develop into long term starters.

Familiarity Alone May Not Be Enough

There is also another important factor to consider.

Zeitler played in Detroit under former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Since then, the Lions coaching staff and offensive structure have continued evolving.

While many core pieces remain intact, the offense is not exactly the same environment Zeitler left behind.

Unless injuries suddenly create an urgent need during training camp, it is difficult to envision Detroit pivoting away from its current developmental plan.

Still, for a veteran like Zeitler, there will almost certainly be playoff contenders interested in his experience and leadership before the 2026 season begins.