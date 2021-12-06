Key Michigan football staffer poached by University of Washington

Fresh off their Big Ten Championship win over Iowa this past weekend, the Michigan Wolverines are losing a key staffer.

According to multiple reports, director of player personnel Courtney Morgan is departing Ann Arbor to take the same job at the University of Washington:

Can confirm: Michigan's director of player personnel, Courtney Morgan, is departing for the same job at the University of Washington. — Aaron McMann (@AaronMcMann) December 6, 2021

He departs following his only season on the job in Ann Arbor, where he assisted in the team’s west coast recruiting. As of now, there are four members of the 2022 recruiting class from the state of California. He’s previously held the same position with San Jose State and Fresno State.

He also suited up for the Wolverines during his collegiate playing days from 1999 to 2003 as an offensive lineman.