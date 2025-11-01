Keyshawn Johnson Sounds Off on Jameson Williams’ Role in Detroit’s Offense

Former NFL star Keyshawn Johnson knows what it’s like to be a receiver hungry for the football; he literally wrote the book on it. Now, he’s offering some words of wisdom to Detroit Lions wideout Jameson Williams, who’s faced a quieter statistical stretch in recent weeks.

Johnson took to social media this week to let Williams know that better days and more targets are ahead.

“I just realized that my man Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions wide receiver, hadn’t been getting the footballs. He didn’t get a catch this past game at all,” Johnson said as quoted by Lions OnSI. “I am going to tell you right now Jameson, they are going to get you the football.”

Johnson, who played alongside Dan Campbell during his NFL career and worked with Lions offensive coordinator John Morton during their time at USC, said he’s confident both coaches understand Williams’ importance to the offense.

“I played with Dan Campbell, I know Dan Campbell very, very well. I have been knowing coach Martin [Morton] forever. When he was our receivers coach at USC, I’ve been knowing him forever. He is going to get you the ball.”

“Don’t Get Caught Up in the Media Noise”

While Johnson believes the touches are coming, he also warned Williams not to let outside chatter get in his head.

“I understand the frustration. Don’t get caught up in them asking you questions about you not having your opportunities and getting targeted,” Johnson advised. “Because they will turn it into something more than what it is. And I’m talking about the media. They’ll turn it into more than what it is. And that ain’t the case. We know that you are going to get the football. The coaches know that opportunities was missed.”

“You’re a Vital Piece to a Championship Team”

Johnson went beyond stats, pointing out how Williams’ presence opens things up for the rest of Detroit’s offense — even when the ball doesn’t come his way.

“You are a vital and very important piece to the Detroit Lions trying to win a championship,” he said. “Most people in this world and on social media, they are statistical freaks. They only look at the numbers. They don’t look at what you bring to the game.”

“They don’t look at how you lift the coverage. How you open up underneath for St. Brown and the tight end LaPorta,” Johnson added. “You keep doing your thing young man and I promise you Dan Campbell and coach Morton are going to get you the football. They have no other choice but to get you the damn football. That’s just the bottom line.” Keyshawn Johnson with some sound advice for #Lions WR Jameson Williams.



"All they care about is the fantasy football numbers and betting props. Keep doing your thing young man and I promise (that) Dan Campbell, Coach Morton will get you the football." pic.twitter.com/GxwuQQ0cwQ — Kory Woods, MSW (@KoryEWoods) November 1, 2025

The Bottom Line

Keyshawn Johnson’s message is clear: patience will pay off.

Williams’ blazing speed and gravity on defenses already make him one of Detroit’s most dangerous weapons. And with both Campbell and Morton intent on getting him more involved, the breakout Lions fans have been waiting for may be right around the corner.