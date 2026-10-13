The Detroit Lions have recorded 20 sacks in the first five games of the 2026 NFL season, the most in franchise history through five games. Detroit is 3-2. Despite the pass rush showing massive improvement, the Lions are ranked last in the NFL at giving up 297.4 passing yards per game. There is no doubt that the Lions need help in the secondary, and that is what makes the Khalil Mack conversation a complicated one.

DSN TV Lions · newest first All Lions video →

So why is Detroit’s name getting attached to another edge rusher? Because one may be about to hit the market. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported, “Another name Khalil Mack. The Chargers are 0-5. They have Kansas City next. And then their bye. If the Bolts get to 0-6 I think that’s when some changes could start happening. And Mack is still very disruptive. He still gets pressure and he’s still the type of veteran every contender would want.”

Schultz has the timeline right. Los Angeles plays at Kansas City on Sunday and then sits out its Week 7 bye. The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. ET, and Detroit is on its own bye this week before hosting Green Bay on Oct. 25.

What Khalil Mack Would Actually Cost Detroit

If the Lions traded for Mack, he would be a rental. Mack signed a one-year, fully guaranteed $18 million deal in March with a base salary of $8 million and a cap hit just over $18 million. He is 35 years old.

The number that matters to Detroit is a lot smaller than that cap hit. The Chargers already paid Mack’s $10 million signing bonus and they keep it in a trade, so an acquiring team only picks up what is left of the $8 million base salary. That is about $5.8 million right now, and it falls to roughly $4 million by the Nov. 10 deadline. Detroit carries about $34 million in cap space, per Spotrac, the second-most in the league. The money is not the obstacle here.

The pick is the actual negotiation, and the early read is that it is cheap. Two NFL executives valued Mack at a fifth-round pick, per Jonathan Jones of The Athletic.

Mack Still Gets Home at 35

Mack still has the goods this late in his NFL career. He has 15 tackles and three sacks through five games this season. Mack and Aidan Hutchinson rushing off opposite edges would be a problem for any offensive line, and more heat up front would take some of the load off the coverage behind it. That does not mean the coverage stops being a problem.

The Secondary Is Still the Primary Issue

Even if the Lions traded for Mack, the problem would still be sitting on the back end of the defense, especially at cornerback. Detroit already generates pressure at a franchise-record rate and still has the worst pass defense in the NFL. General manager Brad Holmes might be better off spending a mid-round pick on a cornerback than on a pass rusher, but that will ultimately be his decision.