Red Wings’ Kienan Draper Drops Gloves With Luke Tuch

Kienan Draper delivered one of the most memorable moments of Detroit’s preseason matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night.

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Right off a faceoff, Draper and Blue Jackets forward Luke Tuch dropped their gloves and went at it. The Red Wings prospect appeared to get the better of the exchange, gaining control before taking Tuch down to the ice.

Draper is the son of Detroit legend Kris Draper, who now serves as the club’s assistant general manager and director of amateur scouting. The younger Draper gave the Red Wings a jolt of energy in a game where prospects are fighting for attention as much as they are fighting each other.

The moment does not decide a roster battle, but it is the sort of competitive edge that gets noticed during camp. Detroit’s preseason schedule gives players limited opportunities to make their case, and Draper made sure this shift would not be ignored.

Draper’s Fight Added Some Preseason Juice

Tuch, a member of the Blue Jackets organization, answered the bell immediately. Draper finished the exchange on top, bringing the fight to an end on the ice.

For a Detroit organization trying to build greater urgency and competitiveness throughout its roster, the sequence fit the tone players such as Moritz Seider have demanded entering the season.

It also came as Shawn Horcoff begins his tenure as Detroit’s interim general manager, with plenty of camp performances still to evaluate.

Draper did not just participate in Monday’s game. He supplied its early fireworks.