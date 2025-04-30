Pitcher’s Helmet, Scoreless Inning, and MLB History: Kiké Hernández Did It All

Kiké Hernández became the first MLB player in the modern era to score multiple runs, play multiple positions, and pitch a scoreless inning — all in a game he didn’t start.

The Los Angeles Dodgers absolutely steamrolled the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night, cruising to a 15-2 win behind an offensive explosion. But the biggest story of the night wasn’t the 18 hits or the lopsided score — it was Kiké Hernández, doing things no one in modern MLB history has ever done.

Kiké Hernández MLB history Dodgers

A Little Bit of Everything… Literally

Hernández didn’t even start the game. He came off the bench to replace Freddie Freeman at first base, but once he was in, he made the most of every moment.

He recorded a hit, scored two runs, played multiple positions, and — here’s the kicker — pitched a scoreless ninth inning.

According to MLB stats, that makes Hernández the only player in modern MLB history to:

  • Score multiple runs
  • Play multiple positions
  • Throw a scoreless inning
  • All in a game he didn’t start

And if that wasn’t enough to etch it into baseball lore, he did it wearing a pitcher’s helmet.

Kiké Being Kiké

Only Hernández could pull off this kind of chaos — with style. He’s always been a fan favorite for his personality and versatility, but now he’s literally in the record books.

Dodgers fans got everything Tuesday: offense, laughs, and a little history in the process.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Bryce Underwood Tony Alford Michigan Basketball Michigan Football brings 8 recruits Michigan reveals uniform combo Michigan Football CB Amorion Walker Michigan Football Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore Michigan Football Spring Game Michigan DB Keon Sabb Michigan Basketball Loses Oliver Nkamhoua Michigan basketball hires Dusty May Cole Cabana Brady Hart
Michigan Football Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal
Todd McLellan
Todd McLellan Sends Strong Message to Red Wings Following Loss to Panthers
Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft strategy Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft defensive tackles
Full 2025 Detroit Lions 7-Round Mock Draft by Dane Brugler Revealed
Bryce Underwood Michigan spring game
Bryce Underwood Closes Michigan Spring Game With Must-See 88-Yard TD [Video]