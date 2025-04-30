Pitcher’s Helmet, Scoreless Inning, and MLB History: Kiké Hernández Did It All

Kiké Hernández became the first MLB player in the modern era to score multiple runs, play multiple positions, and pitch a scoreless inning — all in a game he didn’t start.

The Los Angeles Dodgers absolutely steamrolled the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night, cruising to a 15-2 win behind an offensive explosion. But the biggest story of the night wasn’t the 18 hits or the lopsided score — it was Kiké Hernández, doing things no one in modern MLB history has ever done.

A Little Bit of Everything… Literally

Hernández didn’t even start the game. He came off the bench to replace Freddie Freeman at first base, but once he was in, he made the most of every moment.

He recorded a hit, scored two runs, played multiple positions, and — here’s the kicker — pitched a scoreless ninth inning.

According to MLB stats, that makes Hernández the only player in modern MLB history to:

Score multiple runs

Play multiple positions

Throw a scoreless inning

All in a game he didn’t start

And if that wasn’t enough to etch it into baseball lore, he did it wearing a pitcher’s helmet.

Kiké Being Kiké

Only Hernández could pull off this kind of chaos — with style. He’s always been a fan favorite for his personality and versatility, but now he’s literally in the record books.

Dodgers fans got everything Tuesday: offense, laughs, and a little history in the process.