The Los Angeles Lakers are in town to take on the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena, but one key piece will be out of the lineup for the hosts.

Killian Hayes will be absent thanks to a thumb injury:

Killian Hayes (thumb) will not play tonight against LA. #Pistons — Johnny Kane (@JohnnyKaneTV) November 21, 2021

Hayes is averaging 5.6 PPG, 3.5 RPG, and 3.5 APG so far in the 2021-22 season. Tonight’s game will begin from Little Caesars Arena starting at 6:00 PM EST.