Report Reveals Kings’ Offer for Pistons Center Jalen Duren

The Sacramento Kings reportedly made the Detroit Pistons a concrete offer involving Jalen Duren this summer, and the proposed return included three-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis.

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Brett Siegel reported that Sacramento offered Sabonis in a potential sign-and-trade for Duren, but Detroit declined to pursue the deal. The complete framework was not disclosed, so it is unclear whether additional players or draft assets were included.

“There was a trade on the table from the Kings for Jalen Duren. They were willing to offer Domantas Sabonis to the Pistons, but that’s not what the Pistons want,” Siegel said while discussing the negotiations.

The timing requires an important distinction. This was reportedly an offer made earlier in the summer. It does not establish that Detroit and Sacramento are presently negotiating or that a trade is approaching.

Detroit Chose Duren Over an Established All-Star

Sacramento’s willingness to include Sabonis had been discussed earlier, but the latest reporting is more definitive about what reached Detroit’s table. An initial report indicated that the Kings were preparing a proposal centered on Sabonis. Siegel now reports that Sacramento actually offered the veteran center and Detroit turned it down.

That decision showed how strongly the Pistons intended to retain Duren.

Sabonis would have provided Detroit with an accomplished rebounder, interior scorer and playmaking center. His screening and passing could have created another offensive hub alongside Cade Cunningham. He also carries a much different timeline and financial profile.

Duren is 22 and coming off his first All-Star and All-NBA season. Sabonis is 30 and scheduled to earn approximately $45.5 million this season and $48.6 million in 2027-28, according to his current contract breakdown.

Sabonis Would Have Changed Detroit’s Direction

Acquiring Sabonis would have exchanged long-term upside for a more proven player. It also would have committed Detroit to nearly $94.1 million over two seasons for a center whose defensive limitations and inconsistent perimeter shooting would not cleanly solve the roster’s spacing concerns.

The Pistons instead maintained that they wanted Duren back and discouraged teams from pursuing sign-and-trade scenarios. Sacramento’s reported offer provides a specific example of what Detroit was willing to reject.

Duren’s situation has since become more complicated. He reportedly turned down Detroit’s fully guaranteed five-year, $200 million offer, keeping the possibility of a qualifying offer and eventual departure alive.

ClutchPoints reported that Sacramento remained open to the Sabonis concept as training camp approached. That describes the Kings’ willingness, not Detroit’s.

The earlier proposal shows that the Pistons had a legitimate alternative to Duren this summer. They chose Duren. Whether Detroit would make the same decision after months of failed negotiations has not been established.