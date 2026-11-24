Kirby Dach joined the Detroit Red Wings for practice on Tuesday, and he skated on the third line with Michael Brandsegg-Nygard and J.T. Compher, according to the practice lines posted by MLive’s Ansar Khan. Detroit acquired Dach from the Montreal Canadiens in the blockbuster Dylan Larkin trade on Sunday night.

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“Kirby Dach joins #RedWings for practice,” Khan reported on Tuesday. “He’ll make his Wings debut tomorrow at home against the Canucks at 7:30 on @WatchDSN.”

Oct 29, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars left wing Joel Kiviranta (22) and Montreal Canadiens center Kirby Dach (77) chase the puck during third period at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

New Detroit Red Wings Lines With Kirby Dach at Practice

There was a new look to the lines on Tuesday morning with Dach in the mix for the Red Wings. Here is how Khan listed the forwards:

First line: Alex DeBrincat-Andrew Copp-Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat-Andrew Copp-Lucas Raymond Second line: Marco Kasper-Emmitt Finnie-Viktor Arvidsson

Marco Kasper-Emmitt Finnie-Viktor Arvidsson Third line: Michael Brandsegg-Nygard-Kirby Dach-J.T. Compher

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard-Kirby Dach-J.T. Compher Fourth line: Carter Mazur/Mason Appleton-Michael Rasmussen-Keegan Kolesar

Dach Gets a Fresh Start in Detroit

Dach being on the third line for the Red Wings is an interesting fit. In 22 games with Montreal this season, he scored two goals and recorded six assists, along with a plus/minus rating of -1. He is only 25 years old and will have a fresh start in Detroit.

With Dach set to make his Red Wings debut on Wednesday against the Vancouver Canucks, maybe he will make an immediate impact for them. The No. 3 pick in the 2019 draft has underperformed in his NHL career so far with the Chicago Blackhawks and Montreal. Maybe he will finally reach his full potential with Detroit.