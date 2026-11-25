The Detroit Red Wings officially turned the page on the Dylan Larkin era on Sunday night, and one of their newest players is excited about the opportunity to begin a new chapter of his own. Forward Kirby Dach, who was acquired from the Montreal Canadiens as part of the blockbuster trade, spoke to reporters following Tuesday’s practice about joining the Red Wings.

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For Dach, the transition to Detroit has happened rather quickly, but his new teammates have already made him feel at home. As it turns out, the former No. 3 overall pick also grew up admiring a pair of Red Wings legends whose playing styles helped influence his own game.

Nov 5, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens forward Kirby Dach (77) celebrates with teammate forward Juraj Slafkovsky (20) after scoring a goal against the Utah Mammoth during the third period at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Kirby Dach Excited About Fresh Start With Detroit Red Wings

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Dach acknowledged that the days following the trade had been hectic as he scrambled to get his belongings together and make his way to Detroit. Despite the whirlwind experience, the 25-year-old praised his new teammates for welcoming him and expressed excitement about joining one of the NHL’s most historic franchises.

”It’s definitely been a whirlwind, trying to pack everything I need and to get here, but it’s been awesome,” he said. “The guys have been great – everybody has welcomed me with open arms. It’s exciting.

“I’m definitely excited for the opportunity here to win some hockey games and be part of such a historic hockey franchise like the Red Wings.”

After being selected third overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2019 NHL Draft, Dach has struggled to consistently stay healthy and live up to the expectations that accompanied his draft position. Now, with head coach Todd McLellan giving him an opportunity for a fresh start, Dach has a chance to establish himself as an important piece of Detroit’s future.

Kirby Dach Grew Up Admiring Pavel Datsyuk and Henrik Zetterberg

One of the more interesting revelations from Dach’s media availability came when he discussed the Red Wings players he enjoyed watching growing up. Those two players just so happened to be Pavel Datsyuk and Henrik Zetterberg, who helped lead Detroit to its most recent Stanley Cup championship in 2008.

”I was a big fan of Datsyuk and Zetterberg from that era of the Red Wings. I loved the way they played, especially the way Datsyuk was able to steal pucks and take pucks from people and protect it. It’s something I tried to emulate in my game when I was younger, and I’m going to try and continue that.” Dach told reporters.

Dach specifically pointed to Datsyuk’s remarkable ability to steal the puck from opponents and maintain possession, explaining that those were skills he attempted to incorporate into his own game as a young player. Interestingly, Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat, who previously played alongside Dach in Chicago, also praised his former teammate’s puck-protection ability and offensive skill.

Dach certainly isn’t being asked to become the next Datsyuk or Zetterberg, nor should anybody place those expectations on him. However, his combination of size and puck-handling ability gives McLellan something intriguing to work with moving forward.

Kirby Dach Set to Make His Red Wings Debut

During Tuesday’s practice, Dach skated on Detroit’s third line alongside J.T. Compher and Michael Brandsegg-Nygård. He recorded two goals and six assists in 22 games with Montreal this season before being traded to Detroit.

Dach is expected to make his Red Wings debut on Wednesday night when Detroit hosts the Vancouver Canucks at Little Caesars Arena. For a player who grew up watching Datsyuk and Zetterberg work their magic in the Winged Wheel, getting to wear that same jersey represents a pretty special opportunity.

Now, it’s time for Dach to write his own chapter in Hockeytown. If he can stay healthy and rediscover the potential that made him such a highly regarded prospect, the Red Wings could have landed themselves an important player in the Larkin trade.