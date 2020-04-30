Kirk Cousins flexes on Detroit Lions, Matthew Stafford shuts him up

Apparently, there is a debate going on regarding who is the better NFL quarterback, Kirk Cousins of the Washington Redskins, or Matthew Stafford of the Detroit Lions.

Here is a flashback to when Cousins scored the go-ahead touchdown with just over one minute remaining in the fourth quarter, only to have Stafford lead the Lions right down the field for the game-winning TD.

Check it out.

Remember that time Kirk Cousins flexed on ford field and Stafford had to shut him up rather quickly. https://t.co/dlsRcZJajr pic.twitter.com/l190sP7vlW — 𝑫𝒆𝒕𝒓𝒐𝒊𝒕 𝑴𝒐𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒔 (@DetroitMoments) April 30, 2020

Nation, who is the better NFL QB? Matthew Stafford or Kirk Cousins?

If you answer this incorrectly, you lose your NFL fan card 😉