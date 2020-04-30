41.2 F
Kirk Cousins flexes on Detroit Lions, Matthew Stafford shuts him up

Featured Video

Apparently, there is a debate going on regarding who is the better NFL quarterback, Kirk Cousins of the Washington Redskins, or Matthew Stafford of the Detroit Lions.

Here is a flashback to when Cousins scored the go-ahead touchdown with just over one minute remaining in the fourth quarter, only to have Stafford lead the Lions right down the field for the game-winning TD.

Check it out.

Nation, who is the better NFL QB? Matthew Stafford or Kirk Cousins?

If you answer this incorrectly, you lose your NFL fan card 😉

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

