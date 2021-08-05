Kirk Cousins suggests the use of plexiglass to combat COVID-19

Former Michigan State Spartan and current Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had quite the eyebrow-raising comment earlier today when describing how he’d combat COVID-19 without the vaccine.

“I think the vaccination decision is a private health matter for me, and I’m going to keep it as such,” Cousins said. “I do believe that as a leader of the team it’s very important to follow the protocols to avoid this close contact because that is what it’s going to come down to. Did you have a close contact? So I’m going to be vigilant about avoiding a close contact.

“I’ve even thought about, should I just set up literally Plexiglas around where I sit so that this could never happen again? I’ve thought about it. Because I’m going to do whatever it takes. So we’re going to avoid this close-contact thing and I look forward to making sure I’m playing for every game this year.”

Per NFL mandates, Cousins and reserve Nate Stanley were forced to sit out multiple practices after having come in close contact with QB Kellen Mond, who tested positive for the illness.

Needless to say, head coach Mike Zimmer was frustrated.

“I just don’t understand,” he said. “I think we could put this thing to bed if we’d all do this, but it is what it is.”

Cousins, who said that he’s not spoken with NFL chief medical officer Dr. Alan Sills, says that he’s continuing to do his own research on the subject.

“I’m taking into account everything that’s happening and very much doing my research and trying to understand why I missed and then how to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

– – Quotes via NFL.com Link – –