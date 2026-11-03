Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell continues to receive an outpouring of support following Sunday’s frightening incident against the Minnesota Vikings.

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And on Tuesday, one of the most important figures from his college football career shared an emotional message while revealing that he has been in contact with Campbell’s family.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz opened his weekly press conference by expressing his concern for his former star linebacker, praising the impact Campbell has made both at Iowa and in Detroit.

But Ferentz also made something very clear: Jack’s family will decide what information becomes public and when the time is right to share it.

Oct 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz exits the locker room before pregame warmups against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Kirk Ferentz Shares Heartfelt Message About Jack Campbell

Ferentz didn’t waste any time addressing Campbell’s situation, opening his press conference by reflecting on the type of player and person he coached at Iowa.

“I think all of you know just how impactful Jack was in our program, what a tremendous person he is, what a tremendous player he’s been for us, and now he’s moved on and done the exact same thing in Detroit,” Ferentz said. “Not only playing really well, but just a tremendous leader and tremendous addition.”

Ferentz then delivered a message to the Iowa community.

“We’re all keeping him in our thoughts, and certainly hope everybody that’s a Hawkeye fan does the same,” Ferentz said.

Kirk Ferentz includes a sentiment on Jack Campbell in his opening statement today.



“We all know Jack is a tremendous person. … Our thoughts are with him and his family.” pic.twitter.com/SI9GJWfNN1 — Eliot Clough (@EliotClough) November 3, 2026

Those words carry special meaning considering Campbell’s history with the Hawkeyes, where he developed into one of the nation’s premier linebackers.

The former Iowa standout won the Butkus Award in 2022 before Detroit selected him with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Ferentz has previously praised Campbell’s leadership and character, qualities that have carried over into his NFL career.

Perhaps the most important additional detail from Tuesday’s press conference was Ferentz confirming that he has remained in contact with Campbell’s family.

According to Ferentz, Jack’s family has kept him updated on the situation, allowing his former coach to remain informed about someone who means so much to the Iowa football program.

However, Ferentz emphasized that he intends to respect the family’s wishes regarding privacy.

He explained that Campbell’s family will handle what information is released publicly and determine when they believe it is appropriate to share additional details.

That distinction is important.

Although Ferentz has received updates directly from the family, he is leaving the decision about public disclosure entirely in their hands.

The longtime Iowa coach made it clear that his concern is for Campbell and his loved ones, rather than providing information they have chosen to keep private.

Ferentz’s comments come as the Lions continue to receive encouraging news regarding their defensive captain.

On Monday, the organization announced that preliminary indications were positive, while emphasizing that additional medical information would remain private out of respect for Campbell and his family.

As we previously reported following Dan Campbell’s Monday press conference, Detroit’s head coach also visited Jack in the hospital and spoke with his wife and parents.

And as we covered following Tuesday morning’s update, Dan Campbell reiterated that Jack was improving.

The latest reporting on Campbell’s recovery has reinforced that encouraging outlook, although no official diagnosis or return timetable has been publicly established.

For now, Ferentz is taking the same approach the Lions have emphasized throughout the situation: supporting Campbell, respecting his family’s privacy, and allowing them to decide when additional information should be shared.