fb
Newsletter
Social-Stamp-Detroit-Sports-Nation
TodayRed Wingsat TB · 7:00 PMStarts in 1h 29m · ESPN+, DSN, The Spot - MTNNext gamePistonsWed, Nov 4 vs PHI · 7:00 PM6-1 · 2nd CentralNext gameMichigan State SpartansSat, Nov 7 at MICH · 7:30 PM2-6 · 18thNext gameLionsSun, Nov 8 at MIA · 1:00 PM5-2 · 6th NFC NorthNext gameMichigan WolverinesSat, Nov 14 at ORE · 12:00 AM5-3 · 13th2026 seasonTigers76-86 · 11th AL CentralLatest completed season
TodayRed Wingsat TB · 7:00 PMStarts in 1h 29m · ESPN+, DSN, The Spot - MTN

Kirk Ferentz Has Been in Contact With Jack Campbell’s Family, Shares Heartfelt Message

Kirk Ferentz Jack Campbell
Add DSN as Preferred Source on Google News Follow DSN on NewsBreak

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell continues to receive an outpouring of support following Sunday’s frightening incident against the Minnesota Vikings.

DSN TVCollege · newest firstAll College video →
Detroit Sports Nation TVAds play inside the video

And on Tuesday, one of the most important figures from his college football career shared an emotional message while revealing that he has been in contact with Campbell’s family.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz opened his weekly press conference by expressing his concern for his former star linebacker, praising the impact Campbell has made both at Iowa and in Detroit.

But Ferentz also made something very clear: Jack’s family will decide what information becomes public and when the time is right to share it.

NCAA Football: Iowa at Washington
Oct 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz exits the locker room before pregame warmups against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Kirk Ferentz Shares Heartfelt Message About Jack Campbell

Ferentz didn’t waste any time addressing Campbell’s situation, opening his press conference by reflecting on the type of player and person he coached at Iowa.

“I think all of you know just how impactful Jack was in our program, what a tremendous person he is, what a tremendous player he’s been for us, and now he’s moved on and done the exact same thing in Detroit,” Ferentz said. “Not only playing really well, but just a tremendous leader and tremendous addition.”

Ferentz then delivered a message to the Iowa community.

“We’re all keeping him in our thoughts, and certainly hope everybody that’s a Hawkeye fan does the same,” Ferentz said.

Those words carry special meaning considering Campbell’s history with the Hawkeyes, where he developed into one of the nation’s premier linebackers.

The former Iowa standout won the Butkus Award in 2022 before Detroit selected him with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Ferentz has previously praised Campbell’s leadership and character, qualities that have carried over into his NFL career.

Ferentz Reveals Contact With Jack Campbell’s Family

Perhaps the most important additional detail from Tuesday’s press conference was Ferentz confirming that he has remained in contact with Campbell’s family.

According to Ferentz, Jack’s family has kept him updated on the situation, allowing his former coach to remain informed about someone who means so much to the Iowa football program.

However, Ferentz emphasized that he intends to respect the family’s wishes regarding privacy.

He explained that Campbell’s family will handle what information is released publicly and determine when they believe it is appropriate to share additional details.

That distinction is important.

Although Ferentz has received updates directly from the family, he is leaving the decision about public disclosure entirely in their hands.

The longtime Iowa coach made it clear that his concern is for Campbell and his loved ones, rather than providing information they have chosen to keep private.

Lions Continue Receiving Encouraging Jack Campbell Updates

Ferentz’s comments come as the Lions continue to receive encouraging news regarding their defensive captain.

On Monday, the organization announced that preliminary indications were positive, while emphasizing that additional medical information would remain private out of respect for Campbell and his family.

As we previously reported following Dan Campbell’s Monday press conference, Detroit’s head coach also visited Jack in the hospital and spoke with his wife and parents.

And as we covered following Tuesday morning’s update, Dan Campbell reiterated that Jack was improving.

The latest reporting on Campbell’s recovery has reinforced that encouraging outlook, although no official diagnosis or return timetable has been publicly established.

For now, Ferentz is taking the same approach the Lions have emphasized throughout the situation: supporting Campbell, respecting his family’s privacy, and allowing them to decide when additional information should be shared.

One Response

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Richard Knight

Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
All Posts

Most read

Recent Comments

Get the DSN Daily

Get the biggest stories across Detroit sports. Choose your teams so we can tailor your experience as personalization rolls out.

Choose your team interests (optional)

Team interests
or subscribe with Google

Both options use the subscription checkbox above. Google sign-in alone does not subscribe you.

Team interests personalize your preferences and do not subscribe you to separate team newsletters. You can change interests or unsubscribe from DSN Daily at any time. Privacy policy