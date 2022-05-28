Kirk Gibson blasts iconic home run for Detroit Tigers [Video]

In honor of his 65th birthday, we take a look back to when Kirk Gibson hit one of the most memorable home runs in Detroit Tigers history.

Help us wish Kirk Gibson a happy birthday! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/JHzXyoNrgC — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) May 28, 2022

The iconic home run came on Oct. 14, 1984, during Game 5 of the 1984 World Series.

With the Tigers leading the series 3 games to 1 over the Padres and clinging to a 5-4 lead in Game 5, Gibson came to the plate with two runners on base.

Rather than walking Gibson, the Padres decided to roll the dice by pitching to the Tigers slugger.

Kirk Gibson goes yard after Goose Gossage challenges him

Before Gibson’s at-bat against future Hall of Famer Goose Gossage of the San Diego Padres, Tigers manager Sparky Anderson gave Gibby a boost of inspiration, by yelling from the dugout, “He don’t wanna walk you!”

As we know, the Tigers went on to win the 1984 World Series, the last World Series the franchise won.

Take a look as Kirk Gibson does his thing in front of a crazy crowd at Tiger Stadium!

