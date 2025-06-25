Kirk Gibson to Receive Fred Valentine Lifetime Achievement Award

Former Detroit Tigers legend Kirk Gibson will be presented with the Fred Valentine Lifetime Achievement Award during pre-game festivities at Comerica Park on Wednesday, recognizing his extensive charitable efforts, particularly for those affected by Parkinson’s disease.

The Fred Valentine Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA), was established to honor former players who exemplify the core values of its namesake—integrity, community service, and a passion for giving back. Named after Fred Valentine—a standout outfielder from the 1950s and ’60s and a founding MLBPAA member—the award is now in its third year, following inaugural recipients Brooks Robinson (2023) and Rene Lachemann (2024). It recognizes alumni who have leveraged their platform to uplift others on and off the diamond, embodying Valentine’s spirit of compassion and civic leadership. This prestigious accolade celebrates players whose lasting impact transcends stats, shining through legacy, philanthropy, and unwavering dedication to their communities.

Gibson, a Pontiac, Michigan native, carved out a remarkable legacy over 17 MLB seasons, spending the bulk of his career with the Detroit Tigers. Known for his fierce competitiveness and clutch performances, he was a three-time MVP candidate and a central figure in the Tigers’ 1984 World Series championship, delivering two home runs and six RBIs during the series. After moving to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Gibson cemented his place in baseball lore by winning the 1988 National League MVP and famously hitting a walk-off home run in Game 1 of the World Series—despite injuries to both legs. Beyond the diamond, Gibson has channeled his drive into meaningful causes, most notably through the Kirk Gibson Foundation for Parkinson’s, which funds research and advocates for improved quality of life for those battling the disease—a cause close to his heart following his own diagnosis in 2015. His post-career dedication to community impact reflects the same tenacity he showed as a player.

The award ceremony will coincide with alumni day, allowing fans to celebrate Gibson’s contributions both on and off the field. Expect a strong turnout as the Tigers honor their past while looking to the future.

