Kirk Herbstreit, who is known for his expertise in college football analysis and recently expanding to include NFL coverage, spoke about the NFL Draft on the Pat McAfee Show following the conclusion of Round 1. He highlighted the Detroit Lions as a team that impressed him with their pick selections on Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft, specifically mentioning Jahmyr Gibbs and Jack Campbell. Herbstreit described Gibbs as a versatile weapon, comparing him to Alvin Kamara and Christian McCaffrey, and praised Campbell's productivity and athleticism.

Why it Matters

Key Points

Kirk Herbstreit praises Detroit Lions for 1st Round selections

“The one team that stood out to me, on the first night, was Detroit,” Herbstreit told McAfee. “I’m not sure people that follow the NFL realize what Jahmyr Gibbs is going to be for Detroit. Think about what Detroit did last year offensively. And now, you get that weapon. Think Alvin Kamara, think Christian McCaffrey. That’s who he is. This guy isn’t just a running back that can run routes. He can line up in the slot, and run like a wide receiver. He is a matchup nightmare, and he can get physical. He’s a 200-pound back who can run between the tackles. So, that was a great pick. And then they turn around and got Jack Campbell. That kid is a freak. 6-5, 240, and he can run. Probably the most productive linebacker we have seen over the last two years combined in college football, and they pick him up. Man, I thought Detroit got off to a great start last night.”

Bottom Line – Lions' draft success?

Herbstreit's praise of the Detroit Lions' Round 1 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft indicates that the team may have made successful selections that could impact their performance in the upcoming season. Fans and analysts alike will be keeping an eye on the Lions' progress throughout the remainder of the draft. Folks, do you agree with Herbstreit that the Lions nailed Round 1?