Kobe Bryant ‘Mamba’ memorial jerseys released [Photo]

This past Sunday, tragedy struck when Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash.

In honor of Kobe, Jersey Champs has released ‘Mamba’ memorial jerseys with 100% of profits going to the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation.

Our thoughts and prayer continue to go out to the family and friends of all who were killed in Sunday’s accident.