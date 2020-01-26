35 F
Detroit
Sunday, January 26, 2020
type here...
Detroit Pistons News

Kobe Bryant was reportedly nearly traded to Detroit Pistons in 2007

By Michael Whitaker

Must Read

Detroit Pistons NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Kobe Bryant was reportedly nearly traded to Detroit Pistons in 2007

Basketball fans everywhere will forever remember Kobe Bryant as one of the greatest and most influential figures in NBA...
Read more
Detroit Pistons NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Anniversary of Kobe Bryant scoring 81 points vs. Raptors was just days ago

In one of the most shocking and saddening moments in sports history, NBA legend Kobe Bryant was pronounced dead...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Lions CB Darius Slay tweets about Kobe Bryant’s death

On Sunday afternoon, news broke that former Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant had died in a helicopter crash. Anyone...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Basketball fans everywhere will forever remember Kobe Bryant as one of the greatest and most influential figures in NBA history. He spent his entire career with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning five championships.

But just how close was he to becoming a member of the Detroit Pistons? Apparently, very close.

Embed from Getty Images

CBS Sports’ Ken Berger revealed in 2016 that a deal was in place to send Bryant to the Pistons in exchange for Richard Hamilton, Rodney Stuckey, Jason Maxiell and two first-round draft picks.

“The deal was done,” a person directly involved with the negotiations told Berger. “We were just waiting to set up the conference call with the league office.”

But it was reportedly a last minute meeting with Lakers owner Jerry Buss that nixed the deal.

“Buss had been in Spain while the trade talks were taking place,” Berger wrote. “The quixotic billionaire and architect of multiple Lakers dynasties had requested one last shot at talking Bryant out of the deal. … With that, the Pistons knew the deal was dead.”

Of course, Bryant and the Lakers battled the Pistons in the 2004 NBA Finals, which Detroit won in a quick five games.

How strange would it have been to have seen Kobe wearing the Pistons uniform?

– – Quotes courtesy of NESN Link – –

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

SourceNESN
ViaNESN
Previous articleAnniversary of Kobe Bryant scoring 81 points vs. Raptors was just days ago

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Pistons NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Kobe Bryant was reportedly nearly traded to Detroit Pistons in 2007

Basketball fans everywhere will forever remember Kobe Bryant as one of the greatest and most influential figures in NBA...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Anniversary of Kobe Bryant scoring 81 points vs. Raptors was just days ago

Michael Whitaker - 0
In one of the most shocking and saddening moments in sports history, NBA legend Kobe Bryant was pronounced dead at the scene of a...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Lions CB Darius Slay tweets about Kobe Bryant’s death

Arnold Powell - 0
On Sunday afternoon, news broke that former Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant had died in a helicopter crash. Anyone who as followed Detroit Lions...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Arnold Powell - 0
According to a report from TMZ, for Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash in California. https://twitter.com/wojespn/status/1221521133608079368?s=21 https://twitter.com/ericpnbc12/status/1221514778428035073?s=21 https://twitter.com/lasdhq/status/1221501617255505920?s=21 https://twitter.com/LASDHQ/status/1221514409056432128?s=20
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings recall goaltender Pickard under emergency conditions

Arnold Powell - 0
According to the Detroit Red Wings, they have recalled goaltender Calvin Pickard from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions. They also assigned Kaden Fulcher to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Anniversary of Kobe Bryant scoring 81 points vs. Raptors was just days ago

Detroit Pistons News Michael Whitaker - 0
In one of the most shocking and saddening moments in sports history, NBA legend Kobe Bryant was pronounced dead at the scene of a...
Read more

Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Detroit Pistons News Arnold Powell - 0
According to a report from TMZ, for Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash in California. https://twitter.com/wojespn/status/1221521133608079368?s=21 https://twitter.com/ericpnbc12/status/1221514778428035073?s=21 https://twitter.com/lasdhq/status/1221501617255505920?s=21 https://twitter.com/LASDHQ/status/1221514409056432128?s=20
Read more

Pistons’ G Derrick Rose hits ‘Fountain of Youth’ buzzer-beater

Detroit Pistons News Michael Whitaker - 0
Things are going poorly for the Detroit Pistons so far this season but there is no question that there has been a bright spot...
Read more

Another team likely out on Andre Drummond sweepstakes

Detroit Pistons News Don Drysdale - 0
For the past month or so, it has been reported that the Detroit Pistons are shopping  Andre Drummond with the hopes of unloading him...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe input_placeholder=”Your email address” btn_text=”Subscribe” tds_newsletter2-image=”518″ tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color=”#c3ecff” tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter4-image=”519″ tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color=”#fffbcf” tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter4-check_accent=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter5-tdicon=”tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o” tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color=”#000000″ tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover=”#4db2ec” tds_newsletter5-check_accent=”#000000″ tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter6-check_accent=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter7-image=”520″ tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-check_accent=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size=”20″ tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height=”28px” tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color=”#00649e” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover=”#21709e” tds_newsletter8-check_accent=”#00649e” embedded_form_type=”mailchimp” tds_newsletter=”tds_newsletter1″ tds_newsletter1-input_bar_display=”” tdc_css=”eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_btn_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_size=”14″ tds_newsletter1-btn_bg_color=”#266fef” embedded_form_code=”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”]
- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.