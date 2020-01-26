35 F
Detroit Pistons News

Kobe Bryant's introduction before last game in Detroit vs. Pistons

By Michael Whitaker

The sports world was rocked today by the shocking news of the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who...
Raptors and Spurs honor Kobe Bryant by taking 24 second violations [Video]

On Sunday afternoon, the horrible news broke that Lakers legend Kobe Bryant passed away in a helicopter crash. In honor...
Kobe Bryant was reportedly nearly traded to Detroit Pistons in 2007

Basketball fans everywhere will forever remember Kobe Bryant as one of the greatest and most influential figures in NBA...
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

The sports world was rocked today by the shocking news of the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash in southern California earlier today.

One of the greatest players in NBA history, Bryant is fourth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, won five championships, and numerous other accolades.

December 6, 2015 was Kobe’s final game in the Motor City against the Pistons, and they pulled out all the stops. Check out legendary PA announcer Mason’s introduction for him:

We’ll miss you, Kobe. #RIPMamba

