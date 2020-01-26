Kobe Bryant’s introduction before last game in Detroit vs. Pistons

The sports world was rocked today by the shocking news of the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash in southern California earlier today.

One of the greatest players in NBA history, Bryant is fourth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, won five championships, and numerous other accolades.

December 6, 2015 was Kobe’s final game in the Motor City against the Pistons, and they pulled out all the stops. Check out legendary PA announcer Mason’s introduction for him:

We’ll miss you, Kobe. #RIPMamba