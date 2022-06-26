When the Detroit Tigers called up rookie Kody Clemens a few weeks back, the hope was that he would provide a much-needed spark to their offense.

After all, Clemens had been batting .283 with eight home runs and 31 RBIs with the Toledo Mud Hens, while the Tigers were plugging along with the worst offense in Major League Baseball.

Kody Clemens after first HR with Tigers: ‘I’m trying to figure out my role on this team’

Unfortunately, Kody Clemens has not hit so far with the Tigers as he was batting just .125 with zero home runs and two RBIs in his first 16 games in The Show.

But maybe Clemens’ performance on Saturday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks will be enough to jumpstart himself for the remainder of the season.

On Saturday, Clemens blasted the first home run of his Major League Baseball career and he drove in three runs while doing so as the Tigers defeated the Diamondbacks by a score of 6-3.

Following the game, Clemens spoke to reporters and he explained how pumped he was to get his first MLB home run under his belt.

“As soon as I hit it, I knew it had a chance,” Clemens said. “As soon as I was about to round first, I saw it going out. He turned and looked up. I showed some emotion there. I was pumped.”

Clemens went on to explain that he is still trying to figure out his role on the Tigers.

“I’ve haven’t been getting in (the lineup),” Clemens said. “I’m trying to figure out what my role is on this team.”

Tigers SS Javier Baez extended his hitting streak to nine games on Saturday as he was 2-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.

