The Detroit Tigers reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with Luis Gil on Sunday. Well, the Cleveland Guardians made another move in the rotation in free agency on Tuesday. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported, “Left-hander Kris Bubic and the Cleveland Guardians are in agreement on a one-year, $17.5 million contract, sources tell ESPN. The 2025 All-Star heads to one of the best pitching organizations in baseball on a big one-year number. First on the agreement was @bnicholsonsmith.”

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How Kris Bubic Pitched in 2026

Kris Bubic last season pitched in 14 games with the Kansas City Royals and the Los Angeles Dodgers. His record was 4-2 with a 3.76 ERA. In 55 innings pitched, he gave up 40 hits and 23 runs. Bubic also walked 26 batters and struck out 56. His WHIP was 1.20.

Oct 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kris Bubic (40) throws a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning in game two of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

What the Kris Bubic Deal Leaves for the Tigers

With Bubic off the board, there will still be questions about the Tigers’ rotation. Detroit had been named as a possible landing spot for Bubic, though no talks between the two sides were confirmed in that story. If they had signed Bubic, he no doubt would have been in Detroit’s starting rotation in 2027. With him going to Cleveland instead, the Guardians’ pitching staff gets deeper and stronger.