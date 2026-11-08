Red Wings Assistant GM Kris Draper Spotted at Sabres Game Amid Larkin Rumors

The Detroit Red Wings continue to explore their options as the Dylan Larkin trade saga drags on, and assistant general manager Kris Draper’s latest scouting trip is certainly interesting.

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Why? Because Draper was reportedly spotted watching a team that has already made a significant attempt to acquire Detroit’s former captain.

According to Michael Augello’s November 7 report, Draper attended Friday night’s game between the Buffalo Sabres and Columbus Blue Jackets at KeyBank Center.

Buffalo defeated Columbus 5-2, with Josh Norris scoring twice and defenseman Owen Power collecting three assists.

But the bigger story from Detroit’s perspective might be who was watching.

Oct 24, 2026; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Kris Draper Spotted Scouting Buffalo Sabres

Draper has been busy in recent weeks, attending games involving several teams connected to the Larkin trade situation.

His latest stop in Buffalo is particularly intriguing considering the Sabres have already expressed serious interest in acquiring the 30-year-old center.

According to NHL insider Chris Johnston’s previously reported comments, Buffalo made a substantial offer for Larkin within the past several weeks.

That offer reportedly went nowhere because Larkin wasn’t willing to approve a trade to the Sabres.

The exact package Buffalo offered has not been publicly confirmed, but the organization certainly has some interesting young players.

Prospects such as Konsta Helenius and Noah Östlund could theoretically interest a Detroit organization searching for young talent down the middle.

However, there is no verified indication that either player was included in Buffalo’s reported offer.

And just because Draper was in attendance doesn’t necessarily mean he was evaluating a specific player for a potential Larkin trade.

Still, the timing raises an obvious question.

Why is Detroit continuing to scout a team that Larkin reportedly has no interest in joining?

Dylan Larkin’s Trade List Remains the Biggest Obstacle

As we previously reported when examining Buffalo’s interest, the Sabres aren’t among the 10 teams Larkin has approved as potential destinations.

And that creates a significant problem for interim general manager Shawn Horcoff.

Detroit can receive the greatest trade offer imaginable, but without Larkin’s approval, the deal cannot happen.

According to recent reporting from TSN’s Darren Dreger, Buffalo remains an unacceptable destination for Larkin, despite the Sabres’ interest.

That doesn’t mean Detroit should stop doing its homework.

In fact, continuing to evaluate Buffalo’s roster could be a smart move if Larkin eventually decides to expand his list.

But until that happens, the Sabres are essentially stuck watching from the outside.

Detroit Red Wings Continue Doing Their Homework

This isn’t the first time Draper’s scouting activity has attracted attention during the ongoing Larkin situation.

As we previously covered when Draper attended multiple Washington Capitals games, Detroit has been evaluating potential trade partners while searching for a deal that makes sense for the franchise.

Draper has also reportedly scouted Montreal, Minnesota and other teams involved in the NHL trade market.

That shouldn’t come as a surprise.

With Larkin seeking a trade and restricted free agent Simon Edvinsson facing a December 1 deadline to sign a contract and remain eligible to play this season, Horcoff has multiple important decisions to make.

And Detroit cannot afford to get either one wrong.

The Sabres certainly gave Draper plenty to evaluate Friday night.

According to the NHL’s official game recap, Buffalo received contributions from several key players, including Norris, Power, Jack Quinn, Rasmus Dahlin and Josh Doan.

Still, scouting a team and negotiating a trade are two entirely different things.

There is no confirmed report that Buffalo has submitted a new offer, that Draper’s visit was specifically related to Larkin, or that Detroit is approaching an agreement with the Sabres.

Could Buffalo Eventually Become a Real Option?

That’s what makes this situation worth monitoring.

The Sabres reportedly have serious interest in Larkin, and Detroit has continued evaluating potential trade partners even as the former captain remains firm on his preferred destinations.

For now, Buffalo’s biggest problem isn’t necessarily putting together an acceptable package.

It’s convincing Larkin to consider playing there.

Draper’s presence at Friday’s game doesn’t change that reality.

But it does provide another interesting development in a trade saga that continues to generate questions about Detroit’s future.

And if Larkin eventually changes his mind about Buffalo, the Red Wings will already have done some homework.

Until then, the scouting trips may continue.

And so will the speculation.