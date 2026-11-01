Detroit Red Wings assistant general manager Kris Draper was in the press box again on Sunday afternoon, this time for the Washington Capitals’ game against the Minnesota Wild, and it was his second look at the Capitals in four days. Michael Russo of The Athletic posted that “Red Wings assistant GM Kris Draper scouting today’s Wild-Caps game,” and Russian Machine Never Breaks reported he was listed on the press box seating chart.

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Jan 5, 2002; Detroit, MI, USA; FILE PHOTO; Detroit Red Wings right wing Kris Draper (33) in action against the Colorado Avalanche at Joe Louis Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lou Capozzola-USA TODAY NETWORK Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Kris Draper Has Now Scouted Washington Twice in Four Days

Sunday was not a one-off sighting. Draper also took in Washington’s 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday, a trip Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman described on Thursday’s 32 Thoughts podcast, saying he was sure Draper was there “looking at one of the Protuses.” Two trips to watch the same team inside a week is a lot of travel for a front office that is only window shopping.

Both Teams on the Ice Sunday Are in the Dylan Larkin Picture

That is what gives the sighting its stakes. The Wild and the Capitals are both on Dylan Larkin’s 10-team trade list, as Friedman has reported, so one afternoon put two of Detroit’s possible trade partners in front of Draper at the same time. DSN broke down what Detroit is asking from Minnesota earlier on Sunday.

Ilya Protas Is the Name to Watch in Washington

On the Washington side, the player to watch is Ilya Protas, a 20-year-old left wing the Capitals took in the third round of the 2024 draft. Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic said Protas “would be an obvious target for Detroit in any package,” adding that his “sense is the Caps have engaged to some level, but I can’t tell how hard they’ve pushed.”

Friedman’s read from Wednesday was less encouraging, and less specific. Someone at that game told him Protas “hasn’t had a great start to the year, but it’s early,” though Friedman did not say which Protas he meant: Ilya and Aliaksei Protas both played for Washington that night.