Kris Draper scores OT winner in Game 2 of 1998 Stanley Cup Finals [VIDEO]

One of the members of the famed “Grind Line”, Kris Draper will forever be remembered by Detroit Red Wings fans for his hard work and contributions to four Stanley Cup championships in 11 years.

Today is his birthday, and we’ll celebrate by re-living his overtime goal in Game 2 of the 1998 Stanley Cup Finals to put Detroit up 2-0 over Washington.

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" title="1998 Playoffs: Wsh @ Det - Game 2 Highlights" width="990" height="557" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/zuZBDgph6xE?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

In a wild back-and-forth affair, the Red Wings would see their 1-0 lead vanish thanks to a three-goal outburst by Washington in the second period. That set the stage for a wild third period and an eventual overtime hero by the name of Kris Draper.

The entertaining 5-4 OT triumph would give the Red Wings a 2-0 advantage in the series, and they’d eventually go on to sweep their way to a second straight Stanley Cup title.