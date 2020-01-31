32.4 F
Detroit Lions News

Kurt Warner: Lions must continue building around Stafford

By Michael Whitaker

Kurt Warner: Lions must continue building around Stafford

The Detroit Lions have the third overall selection in this year's NFL Draft, and speculation continues to mount that...
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

The Detroit Lions have the third overall selection in this year’s NFL Draft, and speculation continues to mount that they could ultimately select former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as Matthew Stafford’s health issues continue.

Don’t count former NFL Super Bowl winning quarterback and current analyst Kurt Warner among those who want to see new blood under center for the Honolulu Blue next season, however.

“As long as Matthew (Stafford) is healthy, and they believe he can be healthy moving forward, he’s got plenty of time left to play and he’s extremely talented,” Warner said Thursday at the Super Bowl, when asked about Stafford and the Lions’ decision with the No. 3 pick. “For me, if I was Detroit, I’m saying, ‘Can we build a team around Matthew and then see what we have?’

“I mean he’s done so many great things in this league, but I don’t feel like he’s ever had a complete team around him, where he could truly compete so we could see really how good is he?”

Before a lingering back injury forced Stafford to miss the remainder of the 2019 season, he was playing at an MVP-worthy level with 19 touchdowns, five interceptions and a 106.0 passer rating.

What will the Lions ultimately decide come April?

– – Quote courtesy of Tim Twentyman of DetroitLions.com Link – –

SourceTim Twentyman
ViaDetroit Lions Official Website
