Dan Campbell Reveals Potentially Serious Injury to Lions Running Back

The Detroit Lions’ battered running back room has taken another hit.

Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters Saturday that Kye Robichaux may have broken a bone in his foot, an injury that could end the young running back’s push for a roster spot before the preseason reaches its final stretch.

“Robichaux is the one who got hurt,” Campbell said. “It looks like he may have broken a bone in his foot.”

Campbell’s wording indicates Detroit was still determining the full extent of the damage. A possible fracture would likely require additional testing before the Lions establish a recovery timeline or make a roster decision.

For Robichaux, the timing could hardly be worse.

Campbell Praises Robichaux’s Relentless Approach

Campbell followed the injury update with an emotional assessment of the work Robichaux put together during training camp.

“God bless him,” Campbell said. “He had been so durable all camp. He played his heart out. He’s another guy who gives you everything he has. He maximizes everything.”

Those words carry weight in Allen Park.

Campbell has always valued players who squeeze everything possible from every repetition. Talent gets a player through the door, but toughness, dependability and effort often decide the final few spots on Detroit’s roster.

Robichaux clearly made an impression in each of those areas.

The former Boston College running back spent the 2025 season on Detroit’s Reserve/Injured list after getting hurt early in camp. He returned in 2026 hoping to restart his roster bid and compete for a role in a crowded Lions backfield behind Jahmyr Gibbs.

At 6 feet and 213 pounds, Robichaux brought a physical running style to the competition. He was also fighting to show Detroit that he could contribute on special teams, a requirement for most running backs battling for one of the final roster spots.

Now, another injury threatens to interrupt his opportunity.

Detroit’s Running Back Depth Is Being Tested

This is not an isolated setback for the Lions.

Isiah Pacheco has been recovering from a knee injury, while Sione Vaki has missed time after suffering a broken nose and an eye injury during camp. Jabari Small has also been unavailable, leaving Detroit short on healthy options during an important stage of the preseason.

That context makes Robichaux’s injury more significant than the loss of one roster hopeful. Detroit needs available running backs to carry preseason snaps while protecting Gibbs and giving its injured players time to recover.

The Lions responded by adding veteran Trayveon Williams, who gives the offense another healthy runner capable of handling immediate work. Getting him prepared quickly will be important because Detroit cannot afford to overload the few available backs remaining in camp.

Detroit entered the offseason expecting Pacheco to provide the physical element lost when David Montgomery departed. The decision to bring Pacheco to Detroit gave the Lions a proven runner to pair with Gibbs, but his current absence has placed greater pressure on the rest of the depth chart.

Preseason injuries have complicated that plan, even if the Lions remain optimistic about Pacheco’s availability for the regular season.

A Familiar and Painful Story for Robichaux

Robichaux knows this situation too well.

His first opportunity with Detroit was disrupted after the Lions waived him with an injury designation in August 2025. He eventually reverted to injured reserve and spent the season working toward another chance.

Detroit kept him in the organization, which showed the coaching staff and front office saw something worth developing. Robichaux returned to camp, stayed available and earned praise from a head coach who does not hand out compliments without reason.

“He played his heart out” does not sound like routine coach-speak from Campbell. It sounds like a coach hurting for a player who did everything asked of him and may still lose his opportunity because his body gave way at the wrong moment.

Detroit fans have seen this cruel side of August before. Players can spend months preparing for a handful of preseason carries or special-teams snaps, only to have one play change the direction of their careers.

Robichaux’s first Lions camp ended when Detroit was forced to waive him with an injury designation. His return this summer represented a second chance. A possible broken bone in his foot now puts that comeback in serious doubt.

What Comes Next for the Lions

The immediate question is whether additional testing confirms a fracture and, if so, how much time Robichaux will miss.

Detroit could waive him with another injury designation, eventually place him on injured reserve or keep him on the roster while gathering more medical information. The decision will depend on the severity of the injury and whether the team believes he can return this season.

The Lions must also determine how quickly Williams can join the running back rotation. Preseason snaps still need to be covered, and Detroit will not want to expose Gibbs to unnecessary contact.

A look at the current Lions roster shows how quickly the backfield has been stretched. What once appeared to be a crowded competition has become a weekly search for healthy players.

For Robichaux, the wait for a final diagnosis may be the most difficult part. He earned Campbell’s respect through durability, effort and a willingness to empty the tank. Now his future may be determined by a scan rather than his performance.

Bottom Line

Kye Robichaux was fighting for much more than preseason playing time. He was trying to reclaim an NFL opportunity after losing his first Lions season to injury.

Campbell’s update raises fears that another extended absence is coming, although Detroit has not announced a confirmed diagnosis or recovery timeline. What has already been confirmed is how the Lions feel about the player.

Robichaux gave them everything he had. Campbell made sure everyone knew it.