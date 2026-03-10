Detroit Lions Will Have New Backup QB in 2026

The Detroit Lions will officially be in the market for a new backup quarterback in 2026.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, veteran quarterback Kyle Allen has agreed to a two-year deal worth $4.1 million with the Buffalo Bills. The contract reportedly includes incentives that could push the total value to $6.1 million.

Allen Served as Detroit’s Backup in 2025

Allen joined the Lions ahead of the 2025 season and competed with former third-round pick Hendon Hooker for the backup role behind Jared Goff.

After a strong showing in training camp and the preseason, Detroit opted to keep the veteran signal-caller and move on from Hooker before the start of the regular season.

Veteran NFL Experience

Allen, who turns 30 this year, entered the league in 2018 and has spent time with multiple franchises, including the:

Carolina Panthers

Washington Commanders

Houston Texans

Buffalo Bills

Pittsburgh Steelers

Detroit Lions

Across his career, Allen has appeared in , compiling:

4,753 passing yards

26 touchdowns

21 interceptions

62.5% completion percentage

His most productive season came in 2019 with Carolina, when he threw for 3,322 yards and 17 touchdowns while starting 12 games.

Lions Now Have a QB Vacancy

Allen’s departure leaves Detroit with a clear hole behind Goff on the depth chart.

The Lions carried only two quarterbacks on the active roster last season. The only other quarterback in the organization was veteran C.J. Beathard, who spent the year on the practice squad and is currently a free agent.

With free agency underway, general manager Brad Holmes will now have to determine how to rebuild Detroit’s quarterback room heading into the 2026 season.

Whether the Lions bring in another veteran or turn to the draft remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: Jared Goff will have a new backup in 2026.