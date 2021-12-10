Kyle Kuzma fined for flipping the bird to Detroit Pistons fan [Video]

According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards has been fined $15,000 for flipping off a Detroit Pistons fan.

Kuzma put up his middle finger towards the Pistons fan after he hit a three-pointer to put the Wizards up 97-88 in the fourth quarter.

We hope it was worth it, Kyle!

Here is the video.

