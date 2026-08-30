Packers Trade Quarterback to Dolphins for 2028 Draft Pick

The Miami Dolphins needed a new backup quarterback.

They found one in Green Bay.

According to Adam Schefter, the Packers are trading quarterback Kyle McCord to the Dolphins in exchange for a 2028 sixth-round draft pick. The move comes one day after Miami sent Quinn Ewers to the Jacksonville Jaguars, leaving the Dolphins searching for another quarterback behind Malik Willis.

Now Miami has two former Packers quarterbacks in the same room.

Willis signed a three-year, $67.5 million contract with Miami earlier this offseason, becoming the centerpiece of the Dolphins’ revamped quarterback room. The move also created an interesting Lions connection, as Detroit is scheduled to face Willis and the Dolphins in 2026.

McCord now joins him after an impressive finish to the preseason.

McCord Earned His Opportunity

Green Bay signed McCord to a reserve/future contract in January after he spent his rookie season on Philadelphia’s practice squad. The former Ohio State and Syracuse quarterback was originally selected by the Eagles in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. McCord finished his Packers preseason by completing 22 of 35 passes for 226 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions against Arizona.

That apparently was enough to create some trade value.

McCord now gets another opportunity in Miami, while Green Bay turns a developmental quarterback into a future draft asset.

For the Dolphins, the move provides some badly needed insurance behind Willis. Miami had already decided Ewers would continue his career elsewhere, and trusting an inexperienced option behind its new starter would have been risky.

Willis, of course, is a familiar name around Detroit. He was once discussed heavily as a potential Lions draft target before eventually beginning his NFL career in Tennessee.

Now he and McCord will share a quarterback room in Miami.

Apparently, the Dolphins decided one former Packers quarterback wasn’t enough.