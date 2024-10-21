Kyle Shanahan Says Brandon Aiyuk May Have Suffered Devastating Injury

On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs in what was a highly anticipated Super Bowl rematch. However, the day took a heartbreaking turn for the 49ers, as not only did they lose the game, but they may have lost one of their top offensive weapons for the remainder of the season.

According to a report from NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to the media after the game and delivered concerning news regarding star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. Shanahan revealed that Aiyuk may have suffered a torn ACL during the game.

From Ian Rapoport: “#49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk is feared to have torn his ACL during today’s game, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters. He said that’s the worry. If the MRI confirms, he’d be out for the season. A potentially brutal injury.”

Losing Aiyuk would be a massive blow to the 49ers' offense, as the talented receiver is known as an explosive playmaker. The team and its fans will now anxiously await the results of the MRI to determine the full extent of Aiyuk’s injury, but the initial outlook does not look promising.

Stay tuned for updates as more information becomes available on Aiyuk’s condition.