Kyle Van Noy believes Detroit Lions will come calling, comments on if he is open to returning

When the NFL free agency period begins in less than a week, Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn will have some important decisions to make in terms of which players he will go after.

One player who may or may not be on Quinn’s radar is former Lions’ LB Kyle Van Noy, who is set to hit free agency.

Though many have speculated that Van Noy would probably not return to the Lions, apparently that is not the case.

Van Noy recently spoke to Mike Garafolo and he not only said he would be open to returning to the Lions but that he believes “they’ll be at the table” when it comes to bidding for his services.

“He said “sure” when I asked if he’d be open to going back to Detroit, considering it’s a new staff. Wasn’t a long answer. He spoke about Patricia being one of three former NE coaches who will likely show interest.”

“I have a good relationship with every single one of those coaches. They know what I bring to the table. I believe they’ll be at the table. It’s just a matter of when it comes time to hand out money, I guess we’ll see.”

As Van Noy noted, he has a history with many of the Detroit Lions coaches and they know what he brings to the table.

Nation, would you like to see the Lions bring back Kyle Van Noy?