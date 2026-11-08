Things have officially gone from bad to worse for the Michigan Wolverines, and head coach Kyle Whittingham isn’t even trying to sugarcoat it anymore. Following Michigan’s embarrassing 15-6 loss to Michigan State at the Big House on Saturday night, Whittingham made an admission about his offense that should have every Wolverines fan seriously concerned.

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When asked whether it was time to panic about Michigan’s struggling offense, Whittingham offered a response that was as short as it was alarming.

“Seems to be.”

That’s right, folks. The head coach of the Michigan Wolverines is now openly acknowledging that it’s time to panic about an offense that has been an absolute disaster throughout the 2026 season.

And unfortunately for Michigan fans, his comments only got more concerning from there. Whittingham didn’t make excuses, and he certainly didn’t attempt to convince anyone that Saturday’s performance was acceptable.

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham watches a replay of quarterback Bryce Underwood’s interception by Penn State during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Kyle Whittingham Admits Michigan Took ‘Three Steps Back’

During his postgame press conference, Whittingham delivered a brutally honest assessment of Michigan’s offensive performance. In fact, he struggled to identify a single thing his offense did well against the Spartans.

“It was very disappointing after we had played pretty effectively last week on offense. We had some good production in a lot of areas last week, and there’s nothing productive about this game. Zero.”

He continued:

“It’s not one step back. It’s three steps back. Couldn’t run the ball. Didn’t throw the ball worth a darn. Turned it over four times. Couldn’t make first downs. Couldn’t make any third-down conversions. I think we were two of 10. Got the quarterback sacked five times.”

Whittingham finished his assessment with another troubling admission.

“Really, I can’t come up with one positive offensively in this game. We’re right back to the drawing board and obviously have to figure out our issues.”

And you know what? He’s absolutely right, because there was virtually nothing positive about what Michigan put on the field Saturday night.

According to the official game statistics, Michigan finished with just 192 total yards, 54 rushing yards, four turnovers and two third-down conversions. The Wolverines failed to score until just 1:35 remained in the fourth quarter, and that came against a Michigan State team that entered the game with a 2-6 record.

For a program with Michigan’s expectations, those numbers aren’t just disappointing. They are completely unacceptable.

Whittingham Takes Responsibility for Michigan’s Embarrassing Performance

Perhaps the most telling part of Whittingham’s press conference came when he acknowledged that the responsibility ultimately falls on him. Rather than point fingers at his players or assistant coaches, Michigan’s head coach made it clear that he owns what happened Saturday night.

“It falls on me. I’m not hiding from that at all. Anything that happens has got my name on it, and we’ll be back at work tomorrow.”

Whittingham also revealed just how deeply the loss affected him. Considering his extensive coaching career, his description of Saturday’s frustration was particularly striking.

“As disappointed as I’ve ever been as a head coach and as frustrated as I’ve ever been as a head coach tonight. That’s where I’m at.”

Think about that for a moment. Whittingham spent more than two decades leading Utah before arriving in Ann Arbor, and he’s now saying this performance left him as disappointed and frustrated as he’s ever been.

The Kyle Whittingham Michigan Offense Problem Is Not New

Unfortunately, this isn’t an isolated incident for Michigan’s offense. As DSN previously reported, the Wolverines’ offensive struggles have already raised serious questions about coordinator Jason Beck and whether significant changes are necessary.

Through nine games, Michigan is averaging just 19.6 points per game, which is nowhere near good enough for a program with national championship aspirations. Even worse, if you remove the Wolverines’ 52-point performance against UTEP, that average drops to a miserable 15.5 points per game in their other eight contests.

Those numbers tell you everything you need to know about Michigan’s offensive problems. This isn’t a unit experiencing an occasional bad afternoon; it’s an offense that has consistently struggled to move the football and put points on the scoreboard.

Michigan’s Remaining Schedule Offers No Relief

As if things couldn’t get worse, Michigan still has Oregon, UCLA and Ohio State remaining on its regular-season schedule. Whittingham knows the road ahead won’t be easy, particularly with an offense that has shown little ability to consistently sustain drives.

“It doesn’t get any easier. We’ve got three tough games in a row. You’ve got Oregon, UCLA and the guys in Ohio.

“We’re five and four. Very disappointing.”

And when Whittingham was asked whether Saturday’s offensive performance shocked him, his response was immediate.

“Absolutely.”

Unfortunately, his explanation for what happened wasn’t exactly reassuring. Michigan’s head coach admitted that he couldn’t explain why his offense had performed so poorly.

“Right now, I can’t explain it. We’ll go watch the film tomorrow.”

That’s the problem, Coach. Michigan is nine games into the season, and its head coach is still trying to figure out why the offense can’t consistently move the football.

As previously detailed when Whittingham discussed potential changes following the Minnesota loss, the warning signs have been there for more than a month. Yet despite those concerns, Michigan continues making many of the same mistakes that have plagued the offense throughout the season.

At some point, identifying the problem is no longer enough. Whittingham and his coaching staff need to demonstrate that they actually know how to fix it.

The Bottom Line

When your head coach admits it’s time to panic, acknowledges that his offense has taken three steps backward, and says he can’t identify a single positive from a rivalry game, something is seriously wrong. Michigan is now 5-4 overall and 2-4 in the Big Ten, and the frustration surrounding this program is completely justified.

The Wolverines just lost the Paul Bunyan Trophy to a Michigan State team that didn’t score a single touchdown. Somehow, Michigan’s offense was so ineffective that five Spartan field goals were more than enough to leave the Big House with a victory.

Whittingham deserves credit for taking responsibility rather than making excuses, but his words aren’t going to fix this mess. Michigan needs real answers, meaningful adjustments and significantly better execution before the season completely falls apart.

And with Oregon and Ohio State still looming, the possibility of things getting even uglier is very real. If Saturday’s performance is any indication of what’s coming, Michigan fans have every reason to be concerned.

When your own head coach admits it’s time to panic about the offense, you know Michigan football has a serious problem. And after nine games of watching this unit struggle, patience is running out.