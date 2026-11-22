The Michigan Wolverines could have one of their top offensive weapons back for next Saturday’s rivalry showdown against Ohio State. Following Michigan’s stunning 18-16 triple-overtime victory over No. 4 UCLA, head coach Kyle Whittingham provided an important update on wide receiver Andrew Marsh, who missed Saturday’s game while serving a team-imposed suspension.

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Marsh was suspended after reports surfaced earlier in the week that he had been charged with misdemeanor indecent exposure stemming from an alleged February incident involving a female food delivery driver. While the legal process remains ongoing, Whittingham indicated that he currently expects Marsh to return when Michigan travels to Columbus on November 28.

Oct 24, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Andrew Marsh (3) runs with the ball before a game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Kyle Whittingham Explains Andrew Marsh Suspension

Following Saturday’s victory, Whittingham explained why Michigan decided to suspend Marsh for its regular-season home finale. The veteran coach acknowledged the seriousness of the situation while suggesting that a one-game suspension was an appropriate response based on the information available to the program.

“We thought that it warranted a game suspension, and Andrew agreed,” Whittingham said following the win over UCLA. “I can’t say much about the case, but if you knew all the details and everything and it’s … unfortunate. It’s bad judgment, but you don’t … I don’t know how to put this. It was something that I think a one game suspension was probably very fair to do, and put it behind us.”

The decision came after Michigan learned of the allegations involving the sophomore receiver. According to reporting from the Associated Press, Marsh faces a misdemeanor charge related to an alleged February 2 incident in Pittsfield Township.

Police say a female food delivery driver reported that Marsh exposed himself to her while she was leaving after delivering an order. The allegation has not been adjudicated, and Marsh is scheduled to appear in court for arraignment and pretrial proceedings on December 2.

Michigan had previously released a statement acknowledging the charge, explaining that the athletic department had only recently been made aware of the situation. The program subsequently determined that Marsh would not participate against UCLA.

Will Andrew Marsh Play Against Ohio State?

Whittingham was also asked whether Marsh would be available for Michigan’s highly anticipated matchup against the Buckeyes. His answer should provide some encouragement for Wolverines fans, although he stopped short of guaranteeing that the receiver will play.

“That’s the plan to determine [he’ll be back next week],” Whittingham said. “If it’s still an ongoing process, or if new things come to light … but as we sit here tonight, I would expect that he’ll be back.”

The comments suggest Michigan currently considers Marsh’s suspension complete after one game. However, Whittingham made it clear that new information involving the ongoing matter could affect the receiver’s availability.

That distinction is important because the criminal case has not been resolved, and Michigan could revisit its decision if additional details emerge. For now, though, Whittingham’s postgame remarks indicate that Marsh is expected to be available for the final regular-season game.

Michigan Could Use Marsh Against Ohio State

There is no question that Marsh’s return would be significant for a Michigan offense that has struggled to consistently move the football this season. The 6-foot-1, 192-pound receiver entered the UCLA matchup leading the Wolverines with 48 receptions for 459 yards and one touchdown.

Michigan was already dealing with multiple offensive injuries heading into Saturday’s game, making Marsh’s absence another challenge for the coaching staff. Nevertheless, the Wolverines managed to overcome those setbacks and defeat an undefeated UCLA team ranked fourth nationally.

Now, Michigan faces another difficult assignment against Ohio State, and having Marsh available would give the Wolverines an experienced receiving option. With Bryce Underwood leading the offense, Michigan will need as many healthy and available playmakers as possible against its biggest rival.

The Wolverines enter the contest at 6-5 after becoming bowl eligible with Saturday’s victory. Ohio State, meanwhile, is coming off a surprising 31-28 loss to Nebraska and will be looking to bounce back in front of its home crowd.

One Major Question Remains

Whittingham’s comments provide a clearer picture of Michigan’s current plans for Marsh, but they do not guarantee the receiver will take the field in Columbus. The coach specifically left open the possibility that new information could change the program’s position before kickoff.

For Michigan, the hope is that Marsh’s one-game suspension will be the extent of his absence while the legal proceedings continue separately. Whether that happens will depend on the information available to the university over the coming days.

As things stand Saturday night, Kyle Whittingham expects Andrew Marsh to return against Ohio State. That is an encouraging development for Michigan’s offense, but his final availability remains subject to change.