Michigan Wolverines head coach Kyle Whittingham is preparing for his first showdown against Ohio State, and some of his comments Monday have raised questions about whether he truly understands what The Game means to Michigan fans. In particular, his revelation about a change to the Wolverines’ daily practice routine has created another talking point heading into Saturday’s rivalry showdown.

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Michigan no longer calls its daily Ohio State preparation period the “Beat Ohio” practice period.

For a program that has spent years emphasizing the importance of beating the Buckeyes every single day, that’s a pretty interesting change.

During Monday’s press conference, Whittingham was asked how Michigan has prepared for Ohio State throughout the year.

“We don’t call it the ‘Beat Ohio’ practice period, but we’ve definitely spent time on it: meeting time, on-field time, obviously the signage in the building. It’s present every single day of the year. “That’s something that has not changed, and we continue to emphasize it.”

While Whittingham insists the rivalry remains a daily priority, some Michigan fans aren’t convinced. And considering how his first season in Ann Arbor has unfolded, the timing of those comments probably isn’t helping.

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham reacts to a play against UCLA during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Kyle Whittingham Defends His Approach to Ohio State Rivalry

This isn’t the first time Whittingham’s philosophy regarding Ohio State has generated controversy. Earlier this season, former Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner criticized Whittingham’s approach to the rivalry, questioning whether the first-year Wolverines coach fully appreciated what beating the Buckeyes means.

On Monday, Whittingham was specifically asked whether Michigan had downplayed the rivalry.

“I don’t know if we downplayed it. I don’t feel that we did that. “But there comes a point where you can go over the top and you get diminishing returns from the game itself. You’ve got to still stay within your framework and your process. “Certainly, emotionally and the passion that is there during rivalry week, it’s going to be intense and it’s going to be high. But like I said, if you get too far over the top, it can give you negative results. “You’ve got to balance it as best you can.”

Whittingham also explained that Michigan has been preparing for the Buckeyes throughout the season, even without using the traditional practice-period name.

“We pay attention to it. Coaches’ scout reports were prepped this summer. During the bye week, we did it. “It’s been interspersed throughout pretty much the whole year.”

The distinction is important because Whittingham isn’t saying Michigan has stopped preparing for Ohio State. Rather, he believes the program can emphasize the rivalry without allowing it to overwhelm the team’s preparation for other opponents.

Still, that’s a philosophy some Wolverines fans aren’t particularly interested in hearing.

Whittingham Insists He Understands the Magnitude of The Game

Despite questions about his approach, Whittingham repeatedly emphasized that he understands just how important the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry is.

When asked what has stood out to him most about The Game, he responded:

“I don’t know if there’s any one impactful thing. There are so many impactful things. It’s obviously one of the biggest rivalries in all of sports, not just football. “It’s obviously been well explained to me, and I knew a lot about it before I got here. Who doesn’t? But I can’t answer your question as far as one statement. I certainly understand the magnitude of this game. It’s huge.”

He was also asked what he has learned about Michigan fans’ expectations surrounding the rivalry.

“I think I’ve got the flavor of it and the intensity, like I said, and the passion and just the widespread ripple effect of this game. “It’s huge. There’s no way to say it other than it’s a huge game, and we certainly understand that. I certainly understand that.”

When asked about former Michigan players discussing the importance of beating Ohio State, Whittingham was equally emphatic.

“It doesn’t surprise me at all. It’s, like I said, the biggest rivalry in all of college football, without a doubt. “It’s not even close. Within the sports world, it ranks right up there. “Just the passion and the history of it. I feel like I’ve got a great grasp of it. I know our team has a great grasp of it, as does our staff.”

Clearly, Whittingham believes he understands the rivalry. Whether that understanding translates into the type of performance Michigan fans expect remains to be seen.

Urban Meyer Had a Message for Whittingham About Ohio State

One of the more interesting revelations from Monday’s press conference involved former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer. Whittingham, who considers Meyer a close friend, revealed that the rivalry was among the first subjects they discussed when he considered taking the Michigan job.

“He certainly is a close friend of mine. We had conversations about it. “When I first presented him with the possibility that I might be a candidate for this position, he said that was the first thing he talked about. If you do get it, to be able to experience that game is going to be something special. “He elaborated on it. That was one of our first topics of conversation.”

That’s certainly an interesting connection considering Meyer’s history with Ohio State. The former Buckeyes coach went 7-0 against Michigan during his time in Columbus.

Whittingham also addressed his relationship with current Ohio State head coach Ryan Day.

“Coaches are in the spotlight every week. I don’t think that’s any different. It’s magnified this week, obviously, but I don’t feel much different in that regard this week. “Ryan, we played Ohio State in the Rose Bowl about four, five, six years ago. I can’t remember exactly when it was. I had a chance to interact with him at that point. “I don’t know him on a personal level, but just through competition.”

Saturday will also be Whittingham’s first experience inside Ohio Stadium, something he admitted he is looking forward to.

“We’ll get with our team this afternoon with a team meeting and talk about it. To me, excitement. The excitement of having the opportunity to be a part of this game, this rivalry. “I’ve never been in the stadium down there. Never as a spectator, as a coach, as a player. Never. So that’s something I’m looking forward to. “Our players, obviously, the whole year, it’s in the back of your mind every single day of the year. It’s something that I’m very excited about.”

Whittingham Warns Against Playing Emotionally Against Ohio State

While some Michigan fans would probably love to hear Whittingham talk about how much he hates Ohio State, his message continues to center on preparation and discipline.

When asked about the dangers of allowing emotions to take over during The Game, Whittingham explained:

“The negative consequences could be guys trying to do too much, playing hero ball, not just doing your job and focusing on what you need to do. “Maybe some ignorant penalties creep in because you’re so geeked up, and you don’t want that to happen. “Once the foot hits the ball and it’s in the air, you’ve got to go into game mode. Again, the key will be preparation throughout the week. “The intensity and the emotion add to the game, but the film study that you’ve done, what you’ve done on the practice field, all that far outweighs anything else.”

Whittingham also explained why he believes the program must balance educating newcomers about the rivalry with preventing them from becoming overwhelmed.

“I guess there’s that side of it as well. “But you still want to educate your guys and make sure they understand the importance of it. Again, you’d have to be living in a cave not to know the importance of this game. “But there is a balance. There is a balance that you have to strike.”

With approximately 56 new players and numerous new coaches entering the program this season, Whittingham acknowledged that many people inside Michigan’s football building will experience The Game for the first time.

However, he doesn’t believe anyone will enter Saturday without understanding what is at stake.

Whittingham Calls Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith a Generational Talent

Whittingham also discussed the challenges Michigan will face against Ohio State, including the Buckeyes’ standout wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

When asked about Smith, the Wolverines coach didn’t hold back.

“Incredible. “A generational receiver, a generational talent, I should say, at receiver. He’s the whole package. “He’s got the size, the speed, the strength, the hands, the route-running ability, the toughness, the competitiveness.”

Whittingham was also asked whether Smith deserves consideration for the Heisman Trophy.

“I haven’t seen everybody and don’t really even know all the candidates this year. “Certainly, I would think he would have to be a frontrunner, in my opinion, based on what I know. Again, I haven’t studied that out and figured out who the top three or four guys are.”

As for Ohio State’s quarterback situation, Whittingham admitted that he was still early in the process of evaluating the Buckeyes.

“I’ll know a lot better as the week goes on. I spend most Sundays taking care of our game and corrections and evaluating what we just did. “I did get started, obviously, yesterday on some of it. But the quarterback is the No. 2 guy, obviously. He started when the other guy got hurt several weeks ago. “So I’ll have a better answer for you as the week goes on.”

The Wolverines will need to be prepared for an Ohio State offense featuring one of the nation’s most dangerous receivers, regardless of who is playing quarterback.

Beating Ohio State Could Change Michigan’s Entire Season

Perhaps Whittingham’s most revealing comments involved what beating Ohio State could mean for Michigan’s disappointing 2026 campaign.

After Saturday’s thrilling 18-16 triple-overtime victory over UCLA, the Wolverines improved to 6-5 and became bowl eligible. Whittingham believes another victory, particularly over Ohio State, would dramatically change how people remember his first season.

When asked how much beating the Buckeyes could change the perception of Michigan’s season, he responded:

“It would change it a great deal. “We talked about that as a team last week, that, hey, we still have a great opportunity with the two games that we have left to change the trajectory of the season, the narrative, to an extent. Not completely, but to an extent, put a much more positive light on it. “We checked the box in the first opportunity, and now we’ve got the second opportunity. So we’ll see what we do.”

Whittingham later expanded on that point when asked whether beating Ohio State might mean more to some fans than winning a national championship.

“It would certainly make it a heck of a lot better. “It’s obviously the marquee game of the year, and you mentioned some people would value that over a national championship. That’s a pretty heavy statement because a national championship is a pretty special deal. “That gives you the flavor and the perspective on how a lot of people view this game.”

Still, Whittingham rejected the idea that Saturday’s outcome should be considered a make-or-break moment for his future.

“No, I don’t think this game is make-or-break. “Ultimately, in the big picture, it’s certainly of huge importance. Like I said, we could assist in changing the trajectory and the narrative of this season to a certain extent. “We’re still not going to be thrilled with five losses ever. That’s not the case. “But it certainly goes a long way toward giving everybody a better feeling about this season, and what better way to finish things off than to beat the No. 14 team in the country? “It’s a great opportunity for our guys.”

Whittingham Believes Preparation, Not Emotion, Will Decide The Game

As the Wolverines prepare for their trip to Columbus, Whittingham continues to emphasize the fundamentals of winning football games.

When discussing whether Michigan’s victory over Ohio State in 2024 provided a blueprint for this year’s matchup, he pointed to the importance of preparation.

“I don’t know if I looked at it as a blueprint, but it was an opportunity to still come out with a lot of positive things this season. “Like I said, we’re so proud of the way our guys played on Saturday. They played extremely hard. We played intelligently. We took care of the ball. We had one turnover. “So many good things in that game, and we need to continue that and carry it over to this week. “It’s still the emotion, the passion, the intensity. That is all obviously there and present. But the thing that’s going to win this game is the preparation. “It still boils down to how you practice, how much film you watch, your visualization during the week. All those things that prepare you for a game are still the ultimate key. The other stuff adds to it, but the basis for it is the stuff you’ve got to do on a weekly basis.”

It’s a consistent message from Whittingham, who has previously defended his comments about the Ohio State rivalry. He clearly believes a disciplined, well-prepared football team gives Michigan its best opportunity to defeat the Buckeyes.

And from a coaching perspective, that’s difficult to argue.

But Michigan fans also remember the mentality Jim Harbaugh helped establish, when beating Ohio State became a year-round obsession rather than simply another game on the schedule.

According to reporting from The Columbus Dispatch, the “Beat Ohio” practice drill was introduced under Harbaugh in 2021. That approach became associated with Michigan’s renewed success against its biggest rival.

Now, some Wolverines fans are questioning Whittingham’s decision to move away from that terminology, particularly during a season that hasn’t met expectations.

Ultimately, Whittingham insists the rivalry remains a priority, even if his methods and language differ from those of his predecessors.

And perhaps that’s the biggest question heading into Saturday.

Does Kyle Whittingham truly understand what beating Ohio State means to Michigan, or does he simply approach the rivalry differently?

If Michigan walks out of Columbus with a victory, few fans will care what the Wolverines call their daily practice periods. But if Michigan loses, Whittingham’s comments about the rivalry could become an even bigger source of frustration.

Saturday’s game kicks off at noon ET at Ohio Stadium, with FOX carrying the broadcast.

And whether he calls it “Beat Ohio” or something else, Whittingham knows exactly what Michigan fans expect.