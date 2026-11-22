Kyle Whittingham might have just delivered the biggest victory of his Michigan coaching career, but apparently, old habits die hard. Following the Wolverines’ stunning 18-16 triple-overtime upset of No. 4 UCLA on Saturday, Whittingham reportedly made an awkward mistake during his postgame press conference.

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According to Michigan football reporter Anthony Broome of The Wolverine, Whittingham accidentally referred to Michigan Stadium, better known as The Big House, as Rice-Eccles Stadium. That’s the home of the Utah Utes, where Whittingham spent more than two decades as head coach before arriving in Ann Arbor.

Oops.

If you’re wondering how to compartmentalize a top five win with what it might mean for Kyle Whittingham’s status:



1. He slipped up and called the Big House “Rice-Eccles” in his postgame press conference.

2. He gave Warde Manuel a game ball on senior day.

3. This ⬇️… — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) November 22, 2026

Kyle Whittingham Reportedly Calls Big House ‘Rice-Eccles’

Broome pointed out the mistake in a post on X while discussing what Michigan’s victory might mean for Whittingham’s uncertain future. The reporter highlighted two moments that could raise additional questions about the veteran coach’s long-term status.

“If you’re wondering how to compartmentalize a top five win with what it might mean for Kyle Whittingham’s status,” Broome wrote.

He then identified two notable developments from Saturday’s postgame press conference. The first was Whittingham’s apparent confusion over the name of Michigan’s iconic stadium.

“He slipped up and called the Big House ‘Rice-Eccles’ in his postgame press conference,” Broome wrote.

The second observation was that Whittingham presented outgoing Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel with a game ball following the victory. While that gesture was intended to honor the man who hired him, Broome’s observations highlighted the unusual circumstances surrounding Michigan’s coaching situation.

For a coach who spent more than 20 years leading Utah, accidentally referring to his new home stadium by his old stadium’s name isn’t exactly difficult to understand. Still, Michigan fans probably aren’t thrilled about hearing their legendary venue called anything other than The Big House.

Michigan’s Stunning UCLA Upset Complicates Coaching Decision

The timing of the reported slip is particularly interesting because Whittingham is facing significant questions about his future in Ann Arbor. Michigan entered Saturday’s game with a 5-5 record, and speculation had intensified about whether the 67-year-old coach would return for a second season.

In fact, Whittingham’s future had already become a major talking point before the Wolverines faced UCLA. The possibility of another coaching change has hovered over the program throughout its disappointing season.

Then Michigan went out and beat an undefeated UCLA team ranked fourth in the country.

According to Michigan’s official game recap, the Wolverines secured the victory in triple overtime, improving to 6-5 and becoming bowl eligible. Fans poured onto the Michigan Stadium field to celebrate one of the season’s biggest upsets.

The victory also gave Whittingham a signature moment during his first season in Ann Arbor. However, questions about his future have not disappeared simply because Michigan knocked off a top-five opponent.

Whittingham’s Warde Manuel Tribute Adds Another Twist

Perhaps just as interesting as the stadium-name mistake was Whittingham’s decision to honor outgoing athletic director Warde Manuel. During his postgame press conference, Whittingham explained that the team presented Manuel with the game ball after Saturday’s victory.

Manuel hired Whittingham less than a year ago, but Michigan is now preparing for another change in athletic department leadership. That transition could have a significant impact on the football program’s direction.

The Wolverines have already been linked to several potential coaching candidates, although Michigan has not announced that Whittingham will be replaced. Saturday’s victory could make that decision considerably more complicated.

Whittingham himself acknowledged that the leadership change is outside his control. He also expressed appreciation for Manuel and the opportunity he received to coach Michigan.

Will Whittingham Get Another Year at Michigan?

The Wolverines now turn their attention to next Saturday’s rivalry showdown against Ohio State in Columbus. Michigan will enter The Game with momentum following its dramatic victory over UCLA, giving Whittingham another opportunity to strengthen his case for remaining the program’s head coach.

There is certainly a humorous side to the Rice-Eccles slip, especially considering how closely Michigan fans identify with The Big House. But one verbal mistake doesn’t erase the significance of Saturday’s victory or determine whether Whittingham deserves another season.

Still, it makes for one heck of a postgame storyline.

Michigan just pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the college football season, and its head coach reportedly couldn’t remember the name of the stadium where it happened.

Welcome to Ann Arbor, Coach. It’s called The Big House.