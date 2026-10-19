Michigan Wolverines head coach Kyle Whittingham is clearing the air about Bryce Underwood’s controversial trip to California during the team’s recent bye week. Following speculation that the sophomore quarterback had stepped away from the team, Whittingham made it clear Monday that Underwood was actually putting in extra work.

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Underwood’s trip became a talking point after Michigan’s offensive struggles continued against Penn State, leading to his benching at halftime. But according to Whittingham, there was nothing unusual about the quarterback traveling to California once the team’s scheduled activities had concluded.

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) looks on before running off the field after Michigan’s 21-18 win over Penn State at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Whittingham Defends Bryce Underwood’s Work Ethic

During Monday’s press conference, Whittingham explained Michigan’s bye-week schedule and what he understood Underwood had been doing while away from Ann Arbor.

“We never have optional practices,” Whittingham said. “We did practice or have meetings Monday through Thursday, and after Thursday the players were free to do what they needed to do Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

“My understanding is Bryce went down to California and worked with a personal trainer, so he wasn’t just on vacation. He went down there and was working his tail off those three days — Friday, Saturday, Sunday.”

The comments directly challenge the suggestion that Underwood skipped team responsibilities to take a vacation. Whittingham’s explanation indicates that the quarterback attended Michigan’s scheduled activities before using his free time for additional training.

Michigan’s Quarterback Situation Remains Unsettled

The clarification comes at an important time for Underwood, whose starting role is now uncertain following Michigan’s 21-18 comeback victory over Penn State. As we previously reported, the offensive coaching staff made the decision to replace Underwood with Tommy Carr after the sophomore threw two first-half interceptions.

While Underwood continues to face criticism for his on-field performance, Whittingham’s latest comments suggest his dedication and preparation aren’t the issue. The quarterback spent the bye week trying to improve, even as Michigan’s coaching staff was giving Carr additional first-team practice repetitions.

The competition intensified following Carr’s impressive second-half performance against Penn State, which prompted Whittingham to praise the freshman’s preparation. As reported following the Wolverines’ bye-week practices, Carr had already been receiving increased opportunities before Saturday’s game.

Whittingham Still Backs Underwood After the California Trip

Despite questions surrounding Michigan’s quarterback situation, Whittingham has continued to express support for Underwood. His latest remarks make it clear that the sophomore’s trip to California shouldn’t be mistaken for a lack of commitment to the program.

Underwood may have lost his starting job, but according to his head coach, he certainly wasn’t taking a vacation from football.