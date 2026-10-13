Michigan Wolverines head coach Kyle Whittingham made it clear Monday that Bryce Underwood remains his starting quarterback. But after hearing Whittingham explain why he believes Underwood gives Michigan its best chance to win, it’s fair to wonder whether the Wolverines are placing too much emphasis on potential and not enough on production.

DSN TV College · newest first All College video →

The sophomore quarterback possesses tremendous physical talent, and nobody is questioning the arm strength, athleticism, or upside that made him one of the most highly regarded recruits in the country. However, Michigan is sitting at 3-2, has lost its first two Big Ten games, and owns one of the conference’s least productive offenses.

That makes Whittingham’s explanation particularly interesting, especially with freshman Tommy Carr pushing for playing time and Penn State coming to Ann Arbor on Saturday.

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham reacts next to quarterback Bryce Underwood after the 20-19 loss to Iowa on the game’s final play at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Kyle Whittingham Explains Why Bryce Underwood Remains QB1

During Monday’s press conference, Whittingham was asked why he continues to believe Underwood gives the Wolverines their best opportunity to win football games. His response focused heavily on the young quarterback’s physical tools and experience.

Speaking Monday, as reported by theScore, the Michigan coach described Underwood as:

“Six-foot-four, 230, runs like the wind. Cannon arm, can make every throw and then some.”

Whittingham also pointed to Underwood’s experience from last season and the first five games of 2026. Taking the entire quarterback room into consideration, the coaching staff believes Underwood remains Michigan’s best option.

There is certainly logic to that evaluation, but it also raises an important question for Whittingham and his staff.

At what point do Michigan’s actual offensive results become more important than the physical ability of the player taking the snaps?

Underwood’s size, speed, and throwing ability were already well established when he arrived in Ann Arbor. Those traits made him a prized recruit, but Michigan now needs a quarterback who can consistently move the chains, protect the football, and put points on the scoreboard.

So far this season, that hasn’t happened nearly enough.

Bryce Underwood’s Numbers Tell a Concerning Story

Through five games, Underwood has completed 59.3% of his passes for 881 yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions. He has also rushed for 212 yards and two touchdowns, demonstrating the athleticism that makes him such an intriguing offensive weapon.

However, Michigan’s overall offensive production has been disappointing, and the Wolverines have struggled to establish any consistent rhythm against Big Ten competition.

According to Reuters’ breakdown of Michigan’s offensive struggles, Michigan ranks 17th among the Big Ten’s 18 teams in both scoring offense and total offense. The Wolverines are averaging just 23.0 points and 315.8 yards per game.

Those numbers are difficult to accept for a program with Michigan’s expectations and resources. They’re even more troubling considering the amount of talent the Wolverines were expected to have at quarterback.

Underwood’s performance against Minnesota was particularly frustrating, as he completed just 10 of 21 passes for 101 yards and two interceptions in a 20-14 defeat. All 14 of Michigan’s points came in the second quarter, and the offense failed to score in the second half, leaving the defense with little room for error.

Of course, those struggles cannot be placed entirely on Underwood’s shoulders. Michigan has dealt with inconsistent pass protection, questionable play-calling, and execution problems throughout the offense.

But quarterbacks are ultimately judged by more than their ability to make spectacular throws. They must consistently make the routine plays that keep an offense moving, and that remains an area where Underwood needs to demonstrate meaningful improvement.

The Bigger Question Is Whether Michigan Has a Development Plan

The concern isn’t necessarily that Whittingham is keeping Underwood in the starting lineup. There are legitimate reasons to give a talented sophomore more opportunities to develop, particularly when the alternative is an inexperienced freshman.

The more important issue is what Michigan plans to do differently to help Underwood succeed.

If Underwood struggles with pressure, are the Wolverines going to emphasize quicker throws and simpler reads? If turnovers continue to derail possessions, will offensive coordinator Jason Beck reduce the number of high-risk situations in which his quarterback is asked to make difficult decisions?

And if Michigan’s offensive line continues having trouble protecting its quarterback, will the coaching staff lean more heavily on the running game to create manageable third-down situations?

Those are the adjustments that could ultimately determine whether Whittingham’s decision pays off.

As we previously covered, Whittingham has decided to retain both Underwood and Beck despite Michigan’s back-to-back conference losses. That decision places enormous responsibility on the coaching staff to demonstrate that its offensive approach can produce better results.

Simply keeping the same quarterback and coordinator won’t solve anything unless the Wolverines make meaningful improvements in their execution.

Tommy Carr Makes the Decision More Complicated

Another factor Whittingham must consider is the development of freshman quarterback Tommy Carr. The former Saline standout has impressed Michigan’s coaching staff and received increased opportunities during the Wolverines’ bye week.

According to ESPN’s report on Michigan’s quarterback decision, Carr received approximately half of Michigan’s first-team quarterback repetitions during the break. Whittingham has also praised the freshman’s progress and left open the possibility that he could contribute if the coaching staff believes doing so would help the team win.

That doesn’t mean Carr is ready to replace Underwood as Michigan’s starter. There is a significant difference between impressing during practice and successfully operating an offense against a Big Ten defense.

Still, increased first-team repetitions suggest the Wolverines are preparing Carr to potentially take on a larger role. And if Underwood continues struggling, the coaching staff will inevitably face questions about whether the freshman deserves a more substantial opportunity.

The most reasonable approach may be to continue starting Underwood while creating specific opportunities for Carr to contribute. That would allow Michigan to evaluate its freshman quarterback without immediately abandoning Underwood’s development.

But even that approach carries challenges, particularly if alternating quarterbacks disrupts the offense’s timing or limits either player’s ability to establish momentum.

Whittingham Previously Said Underwood’s Job Wasn’t Guaranteed

Monday’s explanation also stands out because of comments Whittingham made earlier this season. Following Michigan’s season-opening 13-12 victory over Western Michigan, he made it clear that Underwood’s starting position was not guaranteed indefinitely, saying: “He’s our quarterback right now. It’s not something that’s infinite.”

At the time, Whittingham stressed that improvement was expected from everyone in the program, including players and coaches. “We need to see improvement with a bunch of stuff,” he said. “It’s not just Bryce’s job that’s set in concrete. Nobody’s job is.”

That makes the current situation worth examining.

Michigan has since suffered consecutive conference defeats, Underwood has continued to struggle with turnovers, and the offense remains near the bottom of the Big Ten statistically. Yet Whittingham still believes the sophomore gives Michigan its best chance to win.

There is nothing inherently wrong with maintaining that belief, especially if the coaching staff has seen progress during practice that hasn’t yet translated to Saturdays. But eventually, those improvements must become visible when the games count.

As we previously examined in Michigan’s ongoing offensive identity debate, the Wolverines are also searching for a more effective approach on the ground. A stronger running game could reduce the pressure on Underwood and give the entire offense a better chance to succeed.

Penn State Will Provide Another Important Test

Michigan returns to action Saturday when Penn State visits Michigan Stadium, and the matchup comes at a crucial point for both programs. The Wolverines are 3-2 overall and 0-2 in Big Ten play, while the Nittany Lions are 3-3 and 0-3 in conference play, also searching for their first Big Ten victory.

For Underwood, the game represents another opportunity to show why Whittingham continues to believe in him. For Beck, it is a chance to demonstrate that Michigan’s offensive problems can be addressed without changing coordinators or starting quarterbacks.

The Wolverines don’t necessarily need Underwood to throw for 300 yards or produce a highlight-reel performance. They need him to protect the football, make timely throws, avoid unnecessary negative plays, and help the offense sustain drives.

Those improvements would go much further toward validating Whittingham’s decision than anything Underwood can demonstrate during a throwing drill.

And if those improvements don’t come, the conversation surrounding Michigan’s quarterback position is only going to become more intense.

The Bottom Line

Kyle Whittingham has every right to believe Bryce Underwood remains Michigan’s best quarterback. His physical tools are exceptional, his upside remains significant, and replacing him with a freshman is hardly guaranteed to produce better results.

However, the explanation Whittingham provided Monday leaves some important questions unanswered. Michigan already knows Underwood is big, fast, strong, and capable of making difficult throws, but the Wolverines need evidence that those abilities can translate into consistent winning football.

At some point, the discussion must move beyond what Underwood is capable of doing and focus on what he is actually delivering on Saturdays.