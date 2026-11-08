The Michigan Wolverines had an opportunity to make a quarterback change Saturday night against Michigan State.
They chose not to.
And following Michigan’s humiliating 15-6 loss to the Spartans at the Big House, head coach Kyle Whittingham admitted that decision might have been a mistake.
With freshman quarterback Tommy Carr struggling to move the offense, Michigan’s coaching staff discussed bringing Bryce Underwood into the game late in the third quarter.
Instead, the Wolverines stuck with Carr.
Now, Whittingham is wondering whether they made the wrong call.
Kyle Whittingham Admits Michigan Considered Bryce Underwood
During his postgame press conference, Whittingham acknowledged that Michigan’s coaches seriously discussed making a quarterback switch.
“That was a conversation. Whether or not Bryce should go in late in the third quarter. Should that switch be made?
“Just felt like it wasn’t going to be the answer if we would have done that.
“In hindsight, maybe we should have done that.”
That’s a pretty significant admission from Michigan’s head coach.
And when you consider just how badly the Wolverines were struggling offensively, it’s difficult to understand why they didn’t at least give Underwood an opportunity.
According to the official game statistics, Michigan finished with just 192 total yards, 54 rushing yards, and four turnovers.
Carr completed 14 of 26 passes for 138 yards and two interceptions while being sacked five times.
The Wolverines didn’t score until 1:35 remained in the fourth quarter.
At some point, shouldn’t Michigan have tried something different?
Whittingham Reveals Why Michigan Stuck With Tommy Carr
Perhaps the most frustrating revelation came when Whittingham explained why the offensive staff preferred leaving Carr in the game.
“Offensive coaches thought to stick with Tommy. I can’t give you any other reason other than that was the way they felt given the circumstances and the practice reps during the week and all that.
“The person that gave us the best chance to win at the time was still going to be Tommy, in their opinion.”
In other words, Michigan’s offensive coaches believed Carr remained their best option, even as the Wolverines continued struggling to move the football.
But Whittingham wasn’t about to completely distance himself from the decision.
“Ultimately, it’s my call. I asked for their input, and they said, no, we feel this. I’ve got to respect that.”
That first part is important.
The decision ultimately belonged to Kyle Whittingham.
As DSN previously reported when Underwood was benched against Penn State, Michigan’s offensive coaches also played a central role in that quarterback change.
The staff’s judgment produced a comeback victory that afternoon.
This time, sticking with its chosen starter resulted in no meaningful offensive turnaround.
Michigan’s Quarterback Problem Is Becoming Impossible to Ignore
Let’s be clear: There’s no guarantee Underwood would have rescued Michigan against the Spartans.
The offensive line struggled, the running game was ineffective, and the Wolverines had problems extending drives regardless of who was taking snaps.
But when your offense is completely lifeless, continuing with the same approach while hoping for different results is difficult to defend.
And Michigan fans have heard enough explanations about this offense.
As previously detailed following Whittingham’s criticism of Jason Beck, the Wolverines have been dealing with significant offensive problems for weeks.
Saturday wasn’t an isolated failure.
It was another example of a coaching staff struggling to find answers.
Whittingham acknowledged as much after the loss, with three regular-season games left for the Wolverines.
The Bottom Line
Michigan lost at home to a Michigan State team that entered Saturday with a 2-6 record.
The Spartans didn’t score a single touchdown.
And somehow, the Wolverines still lost by nine points.
Now their head coach is publicly acknowledging that a quarterback switch might have been the better decision.
For a program with Michigan’s expectations, that’s an incredibly frustrating development.
Whittingham was right about one thing: The final decision was his.
And after watching Michigan’s offense stumble through another embarrassing performance, he has every reason to question it.
One Response
I’ve been a Michigan fan since my pre-teen years (I’m 74 yrs old) supported the ups/downs during that time. A true fan I was. But now I’m taking this personal. Bryce Underwood (which I have had the pleasure of watching him during his high school career at the same school I attend back in the late 60’s) has been left out to DIE with this coaching staff and team. I watched games in the stands and see them running the same plays and the “O” line is terrible. It has been that all season, but the blame was shifted to Bryce. And now their Golden Boy comes in, and they will live and die with him now. Keep Whittingliar and Beck Michigan deserves them now. Bryce had to go because his future is better off with an “O” line & Coaches that take pride in getting him to the next level. Bryce HAS to go no matter who Michigan get for another coach if they let Whittingliar go.