Kyle Whittingham Pushes Back on Bryce Underwood Narrative After Oklahoma Win

Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham spent part of the week answering questions about Bryce Underwood’s job security.

After Saturday’s 17-10 win over No. 11 Oklahoma, Whittingham wanted to clarify something: he never intended to suggest Michigan was preparing to replace its sophomore quarterback.

The distinction matters, especially after Underwood responded to a rough opener with a considerably cleaner performance against a nationally ranked opponent. The quarterback ran for 87 yards and a 38-yard touchdown, threw for 111 yards and, perhaps most importantly after his turnover problems against Western Michigan, did not turn the ball over.

Earlier in the week, Whittingham’s comments that Underwood’s developmental runway was “not infinite” created legitimate questions about just how secure the quarterback’s job really was. We examined those comments when Whittingham initially put Underwood on notice following the Western Michigan game.

After beating Oklahoma, Whittingham pushed back on the way that conversation had developed.

Whittingham says Underwood’s job was never the issue

“I never made those comments. I was asked if his job was infinitely etched in stone. Who’s job is ever etched in stone?

“Are you guys all guaranteed jobs? I don’t.

“Bryce is our quarterback and that’s where we are,” Whittingham said, according to Isaiah Hole.

That clarification makes Whittingham’s original comments easier to put into context. He wasn’t necessarily announcing an impending quarterback competition. He was refusing to give any player unconditional job security after a performance he clearly considered unacceptable.

Before Oklahoma, Whittingham had publicly said Michigan needed improvement from Underwood and plenty of others. Whittingham still called Underwood Michigan’s starter while emphasizing that no position was permanently guaranteed. The distinction got somewhat buried once “not infinite” became the phrase everyone remembered.

Underwood didn’t seem particularly bothered by it. Earlier this week, he essentially shrugged when asked about Whittingham’s comments, something we covered when Underwood brushed aside the discussion surrounding his starting job.

Apparently, that reaction carried over behind closed doors.

Underwood gave Whittingham exactly the response he wanted

“I’m not gonna say it was a secret calculating move or ulterior motives. But I talked to Bryce about it after, and he was like, ‘cool.’ That’s exactly what you want your quarterback to say.”

There is probably a temptation now to declare everything fixed because Michigan beat Oklahoma. That’s getting ahead of the evidence.

Underwood still has plenty of room to develop as a passer. Michigan’s offense wasn’t exactly reincarnated as the 2019 LSU Tigers on Saturday. But the improvement Whittingham demanded did show up in an important area: Underwood protected the football, hurt Oklahoma badly with his legs and helped Michigan beat an opponent that entered the afternoon favored to win.

That’s a much different conversation than the one Michigan was having seven days ago.

Whittingham says Bryce Underwood is his quarterback.

After Saturday, there’s considerably less reason to ask him about anyone else.